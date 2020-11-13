Location is no longer an issue

What's your name?

Michael O’Shea

What’s your current job?

BIM & DPD Applications Consultant

How long have you held the position?

I have been working as AEC applications specialist for 14 years.

Can you describe your daily work routine?

In broad terms my work encompasses all areas of digital project delivery. I work closely with our customers to understand short, medium & long-term challenges they are experiencing and to help develop solutions. At times my work will involve the development, planning & roll-out of a new process or technology. At other times I will be involved in the streamlining or optimisation of an existing process. To ensure our customers are getting the best from the tech, I am also heavily involved in upskilling and training. My work continually exposes me to new tech - to stay ahead, it’s essential to invest the time to keep up to date with the latest technological trends.

What is your professional background?

After graduating with honours in Mechanical Engineering for UWS, the early part of my career was spent working in automotive and product design. I progressed into project management as R&D project leader with responsibility in all areas of the NPD cycle. Following a career break where I cofounded a boutique bathroom design business, I choose to continue to develop my project management skills but now within the construction industry. My interest in technology led me back to design and to my current profession. Engaging with new challenges and developing new skills are very important to me. I continue to develop myself professionally and currently hold post graduate qualifications in both ‘BIM & Integrated Design’ and ‘Energy Management’. I also hold multiple professional certifications from Autodesk.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I am a keen family man blessed with two beautiful daughters. In my spare time I enjoy recreational sport and play both football & tennis. I have a lifelong passion for music and play multiple instruments.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I enjoy gardening and grow my own vegetables.

You are speaking at the forthcoming 2020 CIF Southern Construction Summit. What is the focus of your talk?

Rewiring the construction industry:

We discuss how key advancements in BIM and Machine Automation are helping to drive greater efficiencies, productivity and performance in the delivery of the built environment in the Southern Region.

The panel will also explore how business can increase client engagement and awareness around Digital Construction and BIM Requirements.

What in your opinion are the key opportunities for growth and development in the southern region?

Location is no longer an issue - Digital technology adoption amongst the AEC sector continues apace . Among the many advantages digitalisation affords the construction sector are flexibility and scalability.

Rapid integration of teams regardless of location and real-time scale up in line with project demands, are leading to less centralisation and a migration towards local geographical hubs.

How do you see the southern region changing over the next decade in terms of key infrastructure?

I anticipate that advances in cloud-based technologies will continue to grow apace. The increased flexibility afforded will continue to level the playing field for companies operating within the southern region. Machine learning & AI are still in its infancy within construction - we will continue to see development of construction specific tools and corresponding adoption. Along with these new technologies comes opportunity for new areas of technology driven specialisation for the region.

Michael will be speaking at the virtual 2020 Southern Construction Summit on November 19th

For more information visit www.southernconstruct.ie