Local family favourite reaches a national audience

Some businesses make a town, and Rea’s Department Store is one of them. A fixture of Bagenalstown since 1958, Rea’s has welcomed generations of shoppers for over half a century. Colin Rea, grandson of the business’s original founders, has been managing the shop since 2012, with fond memories of its earlier days.

“You could come in and get a bucket and spade on your way to the beach and then, on...