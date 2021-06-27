Limerick in a unique position to attract more visitors

Ireland became the largest English-speaking nation in the EU in 2020 and Limerick City and County Council sought to maximise this opportunity with the launch of a new brand identity, designed to reflect the county’s strategic location at the mouth of the River Shannon, flowing into the Atlantic, and its rich landscape.

‘Limerick – Atlantic Edge European Embrace’ launched in February 2020 with the aim of “internationalising Limerick, while also reflecting its unique position in the world,” Laura Ryan, head of marketing and communications at Limerick City and County Council, said.

The core mission of the brand starting out was to position Limerick as the country’s “go-to” destination for living, tourism, investment and study -- and as a sustainable green city region, Ryan said.

“We wanted to ambitiously assert Limerick’s enduring place in the world and positive relevance today as a smart city,” she said,

Now, as we begin to take the first tentative steps towards planning for our post-Covid future, Limerick’s brand positioning has taken on a new significance.

“Covid-19 has transformed how we live and work, not just here in Limerick, but the world over,” Ryan said.

“The importance our shared experience during the pandemic has placed on climate and connectedness fits perfectly into our ‘Edge and Embrace’ positioning. Limerick has an edge in, and embraces, sustainability and our digital future.”

Already this year, its new brand is helping Limerick to move beyond the challenges of the pandemic and embrace its future potential.

Just last week, Limerick was designated by Fáilte Ireland as a Wild Atlantic Way Gateway City.

To mark the announcement, Limerick City and County Council has partnered with the tourism body to launch a new ‘Double Your Summer’ invitation to visitors to the city and county.

“The Double Your Summer campaign will provide a range of incentives and reasons for visitors to come to Limerick, do more, try something new, stay longer or to extend their coastal holiday here,” Ryan said.

Double Your Summer was designed to build on the success of last year’s 50 Days of Summer campaign, which helped transform 2020’s Covid-challenged summer into a tourism season success for Limerick, Ryan said.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to advance our offering and it’s reaping dividends. That’s why, despite the challenges of Covid again this year, we are excited and confident about the future,” she said.

Double Your Summer will feature a range of competitions offering people the opportunity to win one of four prize experiences – Double the Delicious, Double the Adventure, Double the Culture and Double the Indulgence – in collaboration with social media content creators Trisha Lewis, Caroline Hassett, Meghann Scully and Celia Holman Lee.

The campaign will also include limited edition offers for accommodation, dining and retail experiences in the city and county for people who sign up to the limerick.ie mailing list.

“Double Your Summer will be hubbed on Limerick.ie, which will give details of the campaign, list offers and promotions by category, and include details on the limited edition offers and competitions,” Ryan said.

“We’ve made a quantum leap over the last decade in terms of our offering here in Limerick. We have a celebrated culture, visitor attractions, museums, history, quality dining and, of course, the majestic Shannon itself.

“Surrounding the county, you also have a multitude of things to do, from our Limerick Greenway, to a range of other walking trails, great scenery, the Shannon Estuary, world-class golf and so much more.”

For more on Double Your Summer, log on to: Limerick.ie/Double-Your-Summer