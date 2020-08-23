Sunday August 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Lighting the way for would-be apprentices

Solas has launched a new five-year strategy for the apprenticeship sector

23rd August, 2020
Maria Walshe, acting board secretary, Solas

Working with the 16 Education and Training Boards nationwide, Solas, the Further Education and Training Authority in Ireland, is tasked with building a world-class Further Education and Training (FET) sector to fuel Ireland’s future.

And to this end, a new five-year strategy for the sector was recently developed and launched by the authority.

Solas is also the lead agency responsible for apprenticeship on behalf of the government, working in close partnership with the Higher...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Taking ideas into the real world

CIT’s Nimbus Research Centre brings together industry and academia to make digital transformation real

Jason Walsh | 3 hours ago

Blending technology into education

Universities will face many new challenges as classes resume in September, but the right IT solutions can smooth a bumpy transition

Post Reporter | 3 hours ago

Apprenticeships: pursuing a different career path

Due to the remote learning nature of apprenticeship, school leavers will be unaffected by pandemic restrictions

Arlene Harris | 3 hours ago