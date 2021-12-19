Learning about the real world

For many of us, artificial intelligence (AI) seems at once immediate and somehow distant. Recommendation engines and chatbots define our daily online experience, but real-life applications of AI often seem to get filed under “any day now”.

Part of this is simply a case of us not seeing the AI that underlies various processes, but another is that much of it appears to be computers working on things that concern computers.

There is a significant counter example to this, though, in the form of geospatial artificial intelligence, or ‘GeoAI’, where algorithmic power is unleashed on datasets derived from that most real of things, our physical environment.

“What GeoAI means is the application of methods of AI, the technology of AI, and the process of AI to geography,” said Eamonn Doyle, chief technology officer of mapping and spatial data specialists Esri Ireland.

In every domain, AI can be applied to the data, such as Netflix suggesting what to watch, and phones suggesting apps to use. GeoAI has applications in industry as well as in the public service, from local authorities to the implementation of the Climate Action Plan.

"The big thing that AI does is something a human simply can’t, in that it deals with a large amount of data,” said Doyle.

Analysis of both structured and unstructured data by Esri Ireland’s ArcGIS software can provide a range of outcomes, depending on both the goal and the nature of the dataset used. This might be, for example, images or “light detection and ranging”, known as lidar, and perhaps best thought of as a kind of three-dimensional radar.

Doyle said that one simple way to grasp the idea was to consider land and property.

“You can look at structured data over time or unstructured data, such as images, lidar or text. Structured data tends to be vectors. We have seen various people record sales prices or offer prices and that accumulates a massive amount of data over time. You can run GeoAI on that to predict what a house might sell for, but also its geographic location and information such as whether it's close to a train station or a golf course. That has an obvious application for estate agents or valuers. However, it could also be used by local authorities to model the value of land banks,” he said.

However, deeper analysis is also possible, as unstructured data can be analysed to show things that have never been explicitly measured.

“Unstructured data tends to be [things like] imagery or lidar acquired from drones, satellites or aerial platforms. That produces a vast amount of data. We’ve done projects with the national mapping agencies to look at building footprints, for example,” Doyle said.

The amount of potential applications is enormous: indeed, some ports are now using the technology to increase efficiency and prepare for the future of greater vessel autonomy, while harvests are now predicted on the basis of analysis of aerial photography data.

Researching the world

Apart from already integrating GeoAI into ArcGIS, Esri Ireland also has a major research and development programme in the area, to ensure it keeps on top of developments for its customers.

AI includes a number of techniques, and Esri Ireland’s is focusing on both machine learning and deep learning.

Typically, machine learning is the branch of AI that deals with teaching computers to develop and apply rules-based processes to data. Deep learning, on the other hand, is modelled on how the biological brain works.

“Deep learning is neural networks, which is more about working with unstructured data,” said Doyle.

As a result, it is this area that is starting to help drive new insights into our world.

The explosion in AI use, which came after decades of promises and faltering starts, reflects a number of facts, not least the massive growth in computational power and collapse in the price of storage. However, just as important has been the training of AIs to make sense of what they are confronted with.

“We have different tools for different workflows. The general method is the same, but you have to train it on the model differently. Then you do inference, using the AI to infer something. You can train an AI to log and extract features from images, for instance.”

Practical applications have already revealed themselves, and while the much-vaunted “smart city” remains some way off, major steps in its direction are already being made.

“We have customers that are using AI to manage traffic flow, looking at CCTV footage, or high frequency stills camera images, looking at numbers of people, cars and trucks at junctions. It can also be used for crowd control around festivals or football matches and other big events in cities,” said Doyle.

Other applications include civil engineering and maintenance, including modelling the appearance of potholes and predicting storm damage to power lines, something that remains a very real problem every winter.

“It’s possible to extract features from lidar, route line shapes for example, but also pylons and electricity lines, where you can look for damage or look for sagging,” he said.

Given these abilities, Esri Ireland’s clients increasingly see the value of the AI tools built-in to its software, said Doyle.

“We are seeing interest and enquiries from customers – mainly in object detection from imagery and land use classification. We have some [ongoing] projects in Britain in which we are counting different types of traffic on the road network to aid in management, [but] we are seeing interest here from the food producers who are interested in global trends in commodities production,” he said.