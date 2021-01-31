Lagan Group meeting industry’s material needs

If Geoscience is crucial to the development, maintenance and enhancement of our environment, then the companies providing the necessary materials are equally essential.

Lagan Companies is one such provider – having operated in Ireland since the 1960s, the firm has expanded in size and extended across the country since its inception. And in April 2018, the Lagan Group was acquired by Breedon Group plc, a leading supplier of construction materials and contract surfacing in Ireland...