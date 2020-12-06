Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

One of the fastest growing counties in Ireland, Kildare is close to the capital and has a highly educated population while being home to established and developing enterprises

Post Reporter
6th December, 2020
Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Kildare is leveraging its strategic location and other assets to position itself as a major hub for business in Ireland and an engine for future economic growth in the Mid-East region.

With a well-educated workforce, strong infrastructure and transport links and a progressive cross-agency approach to economic stimulation, the Thoroughbred County is primed for growth in the years ahead.

“Kildare is a dynamic, fast-moving county. It's one of the fastest growing counties in the country...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Larry Fenelon, co-founder of Leman Solicitors and LexTech

LexTech taking the pain out of contracts for construction

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1