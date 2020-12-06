Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Kildare is leveraging its strategic location and other assets to position itself as a major hub for business in Ireland and an engine for future economic growth in the Mid-East region.

With a well-educated workforce, strong infrastructure and transport links and a progressive cross-agency approach to economic stimulation, the Thoroughbred County is primed for growth in the years ahead.

“Kildare is a dynamic, fast-moving county. It's one of the fastest growing counties in the country...