Paul Casey, chief operations officer, with Cillian McCarthy, chief executive, Paradyn. Picture: Adrian O’Herlihy

Kildare Co Council amplifies security for staff and citizens

Kildare County Council is the authority responsible for local government in county Kildare. With its head-office based in Naas, it has 40 sub-offices across the county.

The Council had a requirement to carry out a comprehensive audit of its existing security infrastructure, while also needing to devise a more long-term and integrated strategy around security management and IT infrastructure investment. It also sought a framework and set of controls that it could apply across the entire organisation, to take a more holistic and proactive approach to managing its cyber security defenses.

Due to its extensive experience in providing cybersecurity solutions to local government, Paradyn was chosen to provide its expertise. Based on CIS Controls, an internationally recognised set of cybersecurity standards, Paradyn analysed Kildare County Council’s existing IT infrastructure against the 170+ CIS Controls to understand the gaps and recommended a phased implementation plan. Paradyn also delivered security operations centre (SOC) as-a-service to ensure 24/7 monitoring and response for all cybersecurity incidents.

Rory Hopkins, head of information systems at Kildare County Council, said: “Paradyn has provided us with a highly integrated and holistic approach to risk management and cyber protection.

“From informing management objectives through to enabling better ways of working, we’re confident that we have the framework and support in place to deliver further new and improved services to staff, council members and citizens throughout Kildare.”

With a proactive, always-on monitoring system, the Council can now quickly identify and resolve potential security risks before it’s too late. By using a collaborative approach, Paradyn can help to protect the way any organisation interacts with its stakeholders.

For details, call 01-2993950 or email [email protected]