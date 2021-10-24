Kerry farmers get smart on sustainability
ESB Networks is helping locals use tech to transform energy use, while the farming community welcomes schemes for rewilding and biodiversity
An exciting set of innovative and smart projects could make agriculture in Ireland more sustainable. The ESB Networks’ National Network Local Connections Programme will enable farmers to manage their electricity more effectively, including deploying renewable energy back to the grid and giving back to their own local communities.
“At the moment, there are 120 farmers in Dingle and most of us are now looking at alternative and sustainable ways to power our farms and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ready for anything: putting Irish companies on the road to growth
Euronext’s IPOready programme provides chief executives and chief financial officers of growth companies with the skillsets to evaluate the best sources of finance for their business
Local and global figures bring data centre expertise to Dublin
DataCentres Ireland 2021 will be held in the RDS on Tuesday November 16 and Wednesday November 17
PFH Technology Group awarded Platinum Partner status by HPE
PFH has proven yet again through this latest accolade that excellence, discipline and technical expertise are in its DNA
Study app helps Leaving Cert students improve their performance
Ekker looks at a student’s working habits and helps them to use their time more efficiently