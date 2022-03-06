Keeping British trade relations in rude health despite Brexit

Britain is Enterprise Ireland’s largest export market representing 29 per cent of total exports and valued at €7.5 billion in 2020, said Laura Brocklebank, a senior market adviser and head of the Enterprise Ireland Manchester office.

“The market has remained remarkably resilient given challenging conditions following Brexit and through a global pandemic,” she said.

“Common language, proximity, size, wealth, and overall familiarity means the UK will always remain core to the strategies of...