Keeping British trade relations in rude health despite Brexit
Enterprise Ireland offices in London and Manchester are working hard to bolster a strong and growing link with the British market, though interfering with the NI protocol could yet rock the boat
Sponsored Article
Britain is Enterprise Ireland’s largest export market representing 29 per cent of total exports and valued at €7.5 billion in 2020, said Laura Brocklebank, a senior market adviser and head of the Enterprise Ireland Manchester office.
“The market has remained remarkably resilient given challenging conditions following Brexit and through a global pandemic,” she said.
“Common language, proximity, size, wealth, and overall familiarity means the UK will always remain core to the strategies of...
