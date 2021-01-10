JWP Enterprise Fund Expands Nursing Home Portfolio with the Acquisition of Arbour Care Group

JWP Enterprise Fund is expanding their presence in the Irish nursing home sector through the acquisition of Arbour Care Group, a healthcare organisation providing long and short term residential care and services.

Arbour Care Group has a portfolio of five care homes with a capacity for up to 253 residents. Under the acquisition, JWP now runs 7 nursing homes across Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, Louth, Monaghan and Cork, with a total capacity for up to 350 residents and a staff of nearly 400.

Since launching in 2018, the fund's primary investment focus has been in Irish nursing homes with strong management teams and potential capacity for expansion.

JWP plans to have capacity for up to 1,000 residents through acquisition and development, creating approximately 400 jobs in the coming years. According to a JWP spokesperson the acquisition is a milestone for JWP.

“We continue to review opportunities across the market around the Republic and we are confident in adding several additional facilities to our portfolio in the coming months. By the end of 2022, JWP will have invested up to €100 million in the care home sector in Ireland.”

“JWP is committed to creating and maintaining a community where the dignity of each person is respected and fostered. Our aim will always be to provide excellent health care tailored to each individual resident’s needs in an environment as comfortable, welcoming, safe and pleasant as that resident’s own home. In conjunction with our ‘resident first’ attitude, dedicated staff, multi-disciplinary teams and an understanding of what is means to feel at home ensures our ability to continue to strive to improve on the service we provide.”

For enquires regarding potential acquisitions contact Eamonn Prone: [email protected]

*JWP Enterprise Fund is a sub-fund of JWP ICAV and is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland