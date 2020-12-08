It‘s difficult to pin down the priorities

What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Ciaran O’Leary, and I am the head of sustainability at i3PT

What are your day to day responsibilities?

My daily routine can vary a lot, between technical advisory services and R&D. In terms of research, most of the time is spent working on what we refer to as, “separating science from marketing”. Many of the measures which people rely upon to evaluate real estate performance and risk are not based on reliable science. They sound good and provide a form of comfort, but they simply aren’t empirical enough to truly ensure good outcomes. This reality is finally being recognised and many of our clients find themselves at risk, even though they have followed what was best practice.

However recent research from CIBSE indicates that many buildings have reported huge performance gaps between what has been designed and certified, and what has been built. The average energy performance gap being as high as 40%! Our focus is using modelling, simulation, oversight and actual building physics to reduce this gap.

We are currently working with large funds and financial institutions to more accurately and reliably assess sustainability risk. This involves some horizon-gazing for regulatory shifts, many of which will soon include real financial penalties, which can impact on yields and asset value.

In a nutshell, soon it will cost investors real money to have a building which underperforms against climate change targets. What’s more, underperformance is easily measured and cannot be green-washed with certificates and paper. The EU is taking a lead with this and very few people appear to be aware of the seismic shifts which are afoot.

I work in collaboration with an incredible team of engineers, architects, surveyors, physicists and software engineers at i3PT. The work we are doing is truly cutting-edge stuff and it’s very exciting to be involved in.

What is your professional background?

I am a structural engineer by profession Before taking on my current role I worked mainly on-site all my life. Working outside is something I really enjoy, and I thankfully have worked with many great people and on wonderful projects. A project which I remember fondly is the Fota Island Hotel construction, where I spent almost 2 years, and as the site manager on the 1000 bed student accommodation at the Point Village here in Dublin. I have also worked in Greece and Cyprus, where apart from the nice weather I met my lovely wife. While there I got involved with the overhauling of the Greek national construction codes with the Greek government; where I personally wrote the computer coding and formulated the economics for the calculations for Greek NZEB buildings. Following that I worked for the European Commission as an external expert advising on building energy efficiency.

We could see significant changes in the design and construction of buildings post-pandemic. What do you anticipate will be priorities for owners and tenants?

It’s difficult to pin down what the priorities for owners or tenants will be, as this will depend on each individual perspective or needs. I don’t see the pandemic as something that will change our way of doing things forever, I see it more as a major blip. It’s something which, to me, has proven that perhaps extreme events can happen and do happen, and perhaps for example, the extreme climate events which people say have a 1 in 1000 year chance of happening, might happen much more quickly than predicted.

This will be what will lead to significant change I believe.

More regulations will also be a major catalyst for these changes. We will be required to construct better, safer, more sustainable buildings and with better oversight. We will also be required to renovate a lot more, improving the energy efficiency of our existing buildings and making them more comfortable to live and work in. This is not something which I am guessing at or assuming. The EU has published directives on this and has also published official communications on the framework for a sustainable economy, which includes strong incentives to encourage this.

Has the volatility sparked by the pandemic led to an acceleration of already existing real estate trends?

The short answer to this question is “yes”. There was the beginning of a shift away from a focus on commercial offices I believe anyway, mainly due to market saturation, but the pandemic has stalled certain projects which may have otherwise proceeded. Many are wondering how much the design of the office will change in the future. Will we require less space? In reality, many will need larger floor space to allow for more break-out areas and wider circulation. The decline of high-street retail was also an existing trend which has been accelerated exponentially. As we know, the housing crisis hasn’t gone away either, but (if anything) the pandemic has hampered delivery in that sector.

Will certain traditional property strategies require a rethink? Which, if any, real estate sectors run the risk of becoming obselete?

I hear people speaking that the office is dead. But the way I see it is that office space requirements may even go up, as people will not accept being in a cramped office space working close to their colleagues. People will want to have their own personal space.

I really feel that there are opportunities in existing and old buildings which can be renovated to a good modern energy rating. The reason for this is that the existing building holds a lot of carbon, it’s got what we call embodied carbon. Regulations are moving towards the inclusion of carbon counting and existing buildings definitely have an advantage over new buildings in this area. The catch for your business plan is however, that not all older buildings have the same refurbish-ability, so care is required.

Where are the opportunities / risks?

If you’ve read this far I’m thinking you probably know where I’m going say where the opportunities are and this is in sustainability. Climate change is the biggest shift which will happen in our lifetimes. We may have bumps along the road, like COVID-19 or the GFC, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger picture. Everyone is exposed to climate risk; you just need to make sure you mitigate these risks in order to reduce your exposure.

How do you think Covid19 will affect the market going into 2021? What lasting impact do you see on the real estate sector?

Thankfully there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for COVID-19, with these new vaccines. Hopefully, with the rollout of these, productivity on site can be increased, and perhaps some hotel constructions which we’ve seen put on hold will start up again. I think that there is a real risk from increased property taxes, and I think that large institutional investors in real estate may be seen as easy targets. All countries have borrowed significantly, and this will need to be repaid.

