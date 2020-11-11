It’s all about tech innovation

What's your name and what position do you hold?

Javad Hosseinian, Head of Environmental Health and Safety for the National Children’s Hospital project.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I am responsible for leading the New Children Hospital (NCH) project from the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) perspective. My role is centred on the setting up, implementation and continuous maintenance of the EHS systems and standards in accordance with the most recent H&S legislation, construction regulations, code of practice and other statutory requirements.

Here are the five most vital aspects of my role as the Head of EHS at the NCH:

1.Ensure safe working practices and the implementation of company HSE policies, protocols, procedures and management systems.

2.Communicate, demonstrate and promote the company’s EHS ethos, values and concepts.

3.Make arrangements for the effective coordination, clear line of communication and constructive cooperation between all parties involved in the project from the EHS perspective.

4.Provide advice, guidance and instruction in all aspects of health & safety and environmental matters.

5.Ensuring the project is legally compliant with all EHS legislation.

What is your professional background?

I’m a Chartered Civil / Structural Engineer and a Chartered Health & Safety Consultant with a successful background in excess of 20 years in a variety of roles including Environmental Health & Safety Manager, PSDP, PSCS, Project Manager and Clients H&S advisor.

Over the past 20 years, I’m delighted to have been involved in several key landmark construction projects in Ireland.

The New Children’s Hospital is the largest hospital project in the history of Ireland and currently the largest live hospital site in Europe. The project consists of a 7-storey building at its highest, comprising of approx. 160,000 m2 of accommodation, 6,150 rooms in total including 380 individual inpatient rooms, each with an ensuite and bed for parent to sleep near their child, 93 day beds, 22 operating theatres and procedure rooms, 48,000 lights & 36,000 ICT Points, 39 lifts and 1,000 underground car parking spaces! The size of the hospital would be the same as Dundrum Town Centre, with an internal street the length of Grafton Street, 4 acres of outdoor areas, 14 gardens and internal courtyards – including the Rainbow Garden which is the length of Croke Park!

Previously, I was acting as the Health & Safety and PSDP Lead at AECOM Ireland. I was responsible for providing Health & Safety and PSDP consultancy services for a wide range of projects for LinkedIn Dublin HQ, Dublin Airport, the NTMA, TCD and UCD to name a few.

Prior to AECOM, I was the Health & Safety Manager for Waterman Moylan Consultant Engineers. During my time at Waterman Moylan, I was involved in several other significant projects for Kennedy Wilson, Bank of Ireland, Gannon Homes, Dublin Airport and Aer Lingus, to name a few.

How has the Covid19 pandemic impacted safety and health in construction?

I strongly believe that the COVID -19 has fundamentally changed the way we do the things in the construction industry. It seems the impact of the pandemic follows the similar trend to what we are currently experiencing in all other aspects of our daily lives. It’s been simply disruptive and impactful. In my opinion, the pandemic has impacted us as follows:

A.Preparation: Making arrangements for preparation works has been significantly impacted and compromised. Travel restrictions, cross contamination, availability of resources based outside of Ireland have been contributing to the above. Sourcing, manufacturing and delivery of construction materials have been significantly disrupted as result of the new COVID 19 measures introduced at all places of works throughout the world.

Providing suitable welfare facilities, drying rooms, canteens and other site facilities fully in accordance with the COVID -19 restriction have been proven to be almost as an impossible task.

Implementation of cleaning regimes and policies in accordance with the best COVID standards when it comes to construction tools, equipment and vehicles has been very challenging.

B.Coordination: Managing large construction projects where project teams, including designers and consultants, contractors and subcontractors, suppliers and manufacturers are based in different parts of the world have become increasingly difficult. COVID 19 site restrictions in terms of mass gatherings at white board meetings, site inductions, town hall meetings, coordination meetings at small site offices and several other means of coordination which have been used traditionally at construction site have now been significantly impacted.

C.Communication: The new measures mainly being hygiene, wearing face masks and social distancing on site have created an environment whereby clear lines of communication between people been significantly compromised. In construction industry, in order to carry out certain elements of the work safely, implementation of social distancing measures are simply not practical / feasible.

D.Mental Health: Undoubtedly mental health has been severely compromised. Uncertainty, fear of contracting the virus at the construction sites, the economic slowdown, personal circumstances surrounding each individual which might be impacted significantly due to COVID 19 and several other mental health and wellbeing matters have been created as result of this pandemic.

What lasting impact do you see?

In my opinion, its too early to judge and estimate the extent of the damages caused by the pandemic. I would say we can only assess the situation once a vaccine is discovered and the pandemic is officially over. That said, the following would be the immediate lasting impact from my perspective:

A.The H&S legislation and regulations: Current standard codes of practice are no longer valid and need to be re-visited in order to take into account potential future pandemics.

B.Current building regulations in terms of the design of the new buildings, roads, infrastructure and any other facilities are needed to be re visited and major amendment must be made in order to deal with potential pandemic in future. This is vital to look at the mission critical related infrastructures, i.e. Airports, Hospitals, Fire Stations, emergency response buildings and any other significant buildings and make arrangements for suitable design to deal with the potential similar or even more serious pandemics.

C.Personal Hygiene, Housekeeping, mental health and any other individual behavioural matters.

D.Traditional EHS management at construction sites in terms of preparation, coordination and communication need to be fundamentally reviewed and changed. Digitalisation of paperwork, improving use of media and technology for providing suitable means of coordination and communication would be the key objectives.

E.Emergency preparedness, first aid, rescue plans and other relevant emergency response plans need to be changed and updated to include pandemic scenarios.

How do you see tech innovation transforming health and safety in construction? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

Despite the very negative impacts, it’s only fair to say there are a number of positive outcomes. In my opinion, this was a good wake up call for all of us in the construction industry. It’s all about tech innovation and how new technologies can be utilised to help health and safety in construction. I would say the major breakthroughs in technology relate to contactless equipment, sanitisation products, testing kits, warning / alert systems and contact tracing equipment.

Javad Hosseinian is speaking at the CIF’s 2020 Health and Safety Summit on Nov 26th. Visit www.cifsafety.ie for full details.