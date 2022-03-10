Is Hybrid Working the Answer to Staff Retention & Attraction?

It is evident that the pandemic has impacted the way we work, with growing numbers of employees seeking flexible options that enable them to work remotely, for a portion of the week. However, there is evidence that it is beneficial to have at least some days of office-based working each week, which seems to produce more productive results than in cases where employees are fully remote and have little to no face-to-face contact with their line managers and fellow colleagues. In fact, two out of three Irish professionals have said that they are “highly likely” to leave their job this year due to a lack of face time with leaders within their organisation, an annual employee survey from global recruiter Robert Walters has revealed. Improvements in staff recruitment and retention are among the many advantages of the hybrid working model.

The hybrid and flexible working approaches are here to stay, with 74 per cent of companies stating that hybrid working will increase in their organisations over the next 2 to 3 years, according to a survey carried out by IBEC, and a flexible workspace option is the ideal way to empower employers and businesses.

Many employees seem to prefer hybrid working, over fully remote or being based in the office full-time, particularly for the social element as well as having a better-balanced lifestyle. They want the ability to work remotely and flexibly a few days per week, whilst also having the opportunity to go into the office, speak to their colleagues in person and connect with their teams. Hybrid working seems to be the ideal middle ground between ensuring work-life balance and the happiness of employees, whilst also maintaining company culture and cohesiveness amongst the team. In order to attract and retain talent, some businesses will have to consider implementing a hybrid work model going forward, but what is the best approach for this?

Flexible workspaces, such as Ireland’s market leaders Iconic Offices, can provide you with all the flexibility your business requires in order to adopt a hybrid work model. Many of Iconic’s clients have adapted their work set-ups on the back of the pandemic, with some growing in size and others scaling down. Iconic solution specialists are on hand to help you create a customised plan suitable to your needs, whether that’s a full-time office, a hybrid solution, or perhaps a private coworking hub. Some businesses simply opt for day offices or meeting rooms to get the team together on a weekly basis. With each one of Iconic Offices’ unique buildings, the design goes far beyond décor and aesthetics to include IT, ergonomics, and facilities, with a strong focus on providing premium service and workspaces.

Iconic adapt and grow with their clients, providing a variety of benefits including extensive customisation, and aiding talent attraction through appealing and inspiring workspace and community benefits

There are numerous benefits to businesses choosing a flexible workspace option, including low commitment, flexible payment plans, and the ability to expand and adapt the workspace setup and services as needed. Iconic adapt and grow with their clients, providing a variety of benefits including extensive customisation, and aiding talent attraction through appealing and inspiring workspace and community benefits. Iconic take away the hassle of the day to day running of an office, providing everything from a front of house support team, state of the art IT infrastructure, and ergonomic office set ups, so that their clients can focus on other important aspects of their businesses whilst being assured they are in reliable hands.

To find out more about Iconic’s flexible workspace solutions, visit iconicoffices.ie