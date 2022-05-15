Subscribe Today
Log In
Irish Print Awards back with a bang after pandemic hiatus
Aidan Parker, sales director, Realt Paper (right) presenting the Printer of the Year Awards to Paddy Gallagher and Gerry Moore, Print Media Services

Commercial Reports

Irish Print Awards back with a bang after pandemic hiatus

More than 300 industry professionals gathered last week for a bonanza event in which three lifetime achievement awards were given

Sponsored Article

15th May, 2022

Over 300 professionals from across the print industry gathered for the 43rd Irish Print Awards at a black-tie ceremony in the Crowne Plaza, Northwood Park, Dublin, on Friday, May 6. Hosted by Alan Shortt, the awards celebrated the brightest and best in the country’s print and press sector during 2021.

With more than 180 entries to assess, the judges had a difficult decision in selecting winners across 31 categories in the awards, which had Realt Paper...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Lyle Rainey, commercial account manager, HP Indigo UK &amp; Ireland, with Denise McDonagh and Melissa Walsh, MW Design Print &amp; Signs Ltd. Picture: Paul Sherwood

MW Design makes its mark at Irish Print Awards

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Dermot Downer from sponsor Westside Press with structural designers Victor Coeurjoly and Manpreet Bajwa, and P+D sales director Ciaran Bowe: ‘We are very proud to be a local Irish company trusted by some of the world’s biggest brands.’ Picture: Paul Sherwood

P+D carries off six IPA awards

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Declan O’Rourke, Ivan Broderick and Graham Nolan of Label World, winners of the Digital Print Label Printer of the Year

Labelled with love: Dublin firm goes from strength to strength

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Paul Hayden of Cluck Chicken with Ed Carty, chief executive &amp; co-founder of Irish software company Captiva

Captiva Pos leading hospitality sector from the front

Commercial Reports Post Reporter

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1