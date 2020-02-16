Irish exporters continue to find opportunity in Britain

What a difference a year makes. Where uncertainty loomed large over whether Brexit would happen, this year brings the certainty of Britain’s departure with an 11-month transition period to negotiate a new free trade agreement with the EU.
According to Enterprise Ireland, Ireland’s trade and innovation agency, that certainty should be viewed as an opportunity to look at how the British market will transition and how best to do business in its changing...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team