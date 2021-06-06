Ireland’s farming community growing towards a renewable future

Envisioning the farm of the future, 2021’s Farming Renewable Energy Summit took place virtually on June 3. The conference brought together farmers, land owners, energy companies, academics and other industry insiders to discuss renewable energy in detail, planning for a time when farms are not only a source of food, but of renewable energy and fuel.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, delivered the ministerial address, speaking on decarbonising the economy and...