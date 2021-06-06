Subscribe Today
Ireland’s farming community growing towards a renewable future

This year’s Farming Renewable Energy Summit discussed the role farmers will play in protecting nature and tackling climate change

Roisin Kiberd
6th June, 2021
Envisioning the farm of the future, 2021’s Farming Renewable Energy Summit took place virtually on June 3. The conference brought together farmers, land owners, energy companies, academics and other industry insiders to discuss renewable energy in detail, planning for a time when farms are not only a source of food, but of renewable energy and fuel.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, delivered the ministerial address, speaking on decarbonising the economy and...

