Ireland’s Best Managed Companies: Winning talent with wellbeing

The experience of the last few years has led many to re-evaluate aspects of their lives. People have re-examined work, life, and everything in between, with new realisations about what a good work life balance means to them.

Commuting, working hours and locations, as well as fulfilment and role impact, have come into sharp focus, with many making bold moves as a result. Even those businesses that have had programmes for wellbeing already in place have been prompted to rethink and adapt, sometimes developing new employee value propositions to retain staff and compete for the best talent.

The Irish-founded company WaterWipes, a Best Managed Companies winner, came to life with wellbeing at its heart, providing a level of care through its products that was then unavailable.

Its basic philosophy is also applied internally. “Our wellbeing agenda, or what's known internally as Wellbeing @ WaterWipes, was first piloted back in 2017 and fully launched thereafter,” says Aidan McKee, the company’s chief people officer. “The offering is holistic and provides something for all tastes.”

The programme, McKee explains, is based on five core verticals: emotional, environmental, occupational, financial, and physical wellness. The initiatives within each vertical vary widely and include the likes of personal financial planning, virtual yoga, healthy cooking tips and life coaching, global wellbeing days and steps challenges.

“Like many other businesses,” said McKee, “the global pandemic presented us with an opportunity to both rethink and reposition some of our initiatives to better align with the changing needs and lifestyles of our employees.

“Our current programme is delivered in partnership with Spectrum Life where, through app-based technology, our teams can access all the initiatives in addition to online personal training, parenting tips when working remotely, meditation, elder care support and much more.”

The focus on employee wellbeing has been of huge benefit to WaterWipes in both retaining and attracting new talent. McKee recalls that, back in 2016, an integrated employee wellbeing programme was still seen as “nice to have” for many organisations.

Aidan McKee, chief people officer, WaterWipes: ‘Our approach to wellbeing has been an iterative process since 2016’

“As WaterWipes introduced a Human Resources team for the first time back in 2016, our approach to wellbeing has been an iterative process since then. Employee Wellbeing @ WaterWipes is now seen as an integral part of our total reward offering and our wider approach to employee experience. Our offering has changed and is likely to continue to evolve annually as attitudes continue to change,” said McKee.

“Leading companies work proactively on employee experience,” said Orla Stafford, senior manager of human capital at Deloitte Ireland. “They continually ask themselves why their employees would commit to working at their organisation for any length of time, and what they can do to make their organisation more attractive.”

When the pandemic hit, WaterWipes moved, as many did, to try to understand the situation and apply their core principles in their response.

“Our immediate reaction was to form a Covid programme team,” said McKee, “which is still in existence today. This team set about identifying a number of sponsors, or representatives, from across the business so in our approach to the pandemic and business continuity, we could capture as much employee sentiment as possible. Similar to many other businesses at the time, there was a small element of ‘learn as we go’.

“However, we did what we do very well at WaterWipes: we reacted, we planned, and we acted swiftly. Our immediate focus was centred around safeguarding the wellbeing of all WaterWipes employees, across all locations.”

Stafford said: “The radical changes imposed by Covid-19, offer a unique opportunity for organisations to re-architect work to be better for people and to make people better at work. Putting wellbeing at the centre of work transformation will yield benefits in employee engagement, performance and overall resilience.”

The initiatives, said McKee, included homework spaces, tech and equipment, and a number of employee wellness packs over the course of the first year of the pandemic.

Assessing employee sentiment was a key aspect of WaterWipes approach, and it’s now embedded in the overall wellness strategy. When asked about what changes businesses can make to have greatest impact for employees, McKee talks about the basics.

“An interesting, and very simple, approach here could be: ‘Ask your people’,” he says. “Very often, organisations make assumptions based on how they deem they ‘should’ handle a situation, or given scenario, versus how they ‘could’.

“However, experience tells us that in situations where consulting with or engaging our workforce is appropriate, our people present simple pragmatic and value-adding suggestions. Who else better knows your business than those working within it?”

With that organisation-wide sentiment gathering, adaptation was needed at various levels.

“Enterprise-wide,” said McKee, “we took the decision to make a number of changes complementary to our efforts. These included several internal role developments or expansions and controlled career transitioning, where we directly exchanged employees from one part of the organisation to a very different part and worked with them through skills development and education programmes to get them job ready.”

This included the appointment of an internal Global Change Leader, working with the executive and leadership groups, to achieve the transformation agenda.

“Leaders are being challenged to reimagine work, the workforce, and the workplace,” said Stafford, “creating a window of opportunity to humanise work for the better. Clarifying and aligning teams around the organisational mission and purpose is key to motivating and empowering an evolved workforce.”

McKee emphasises the holistic approach to wellbeing that allows the business to provide a comprehensive employee value proposition, extending beyond remuneration and basic conditions. In attracting and retaining talent in today’s evolving post-pandemic environment, broad programmes must also have the flexibility to adapt for individual needs as well as for cohorts.

“Companies are having to do a multitude of things to attract people, to retain them, and to differentiate, and pay is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Stafford. “It's about benefits, it’s about individual development, it's about purpose, it's about flexibility. Leaders will need to take all this into consideration and adapt as they lead in this new hybrid world.”

“Whilst taking an innovative approach can have its place,” McKee said, “sometimes merely doubling down on the simple things can be more effective. For example, explore your business capacity to be flexible around contracts of employment.

“Does a hire really need to be permanent versus a fixed-term contract? Could a project-specific appointment be more effective and open you up to a wider skills or candidate pool? Is there an opportunity to second existing employees onto projects, or into special assignments that can be positioned as career development in tandem with meeting the business’s needs?

“Other options may include exploring access to talent in your existing business networks. We have identified super talent within some of our third-party supply networks, some of whom work in very different industries to ours but have transferable skills, learning agility and an interest in partnering with WaterWipes.

“More often than not, keeping it simple can create faster more effective results than trying to reinvent the wheel.”

Stafford said: “In our view, the most effective way organisations can unleash workforce potential is by providing individuals with agency and choice about the work they do, and the freedom to explore areas they are passionate about.”

WaterWipes is one of 139 companies which have achieved the distinction of being one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies. More information about the programme can be found at deloitte.ie/bestmanaged