Ireland puts itself at the cutting edge of pharmaceutical manufacturing development

Ireland’s biggest contribution to health globally is pharmaceuticals, Steven Ferguson, SSPC manufacturing theme lead and Assistant Professor at UCD, said.

Dr Ferguson spends a lot of time thinking about the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, having chaired the latest American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) conference on the topic this week.

The three-day virtual conference, which began on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, assembled leading scientists, engineers, regulators (FDA & HPRA) and policy makers working...