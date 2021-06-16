What is your current role at Interxion?

Seamus Matthews is my name, and I am the Director of Enterprise Sales with global responsibility for the engagement and development of OEM relationships for Interxion DLR.

Who are your main clients and what trends are you seeing in the requests for services they make/types of capability they need?

Our customers span all areas of the market that need to host compute and storage equipment. Be it companies that sell and deploy hardware, implement network communication services, internet exchanges, fixed and mobile carries, wanting to operate within the Irish market but also form and interconnect into international networks.

Our customers include direct enterprise companies of all sizes, both locally within individual geographies, but also on a global basis where we also provide locations and support services to systems integrators, carriers, managed service providers, consultancy companies and all major cloud providers. What is of critical is that Interxion DLR provides the platform to interconnect all of these providers to support the delivery of complete IT solutions based on Hybrid IT architectures.

With more and more companies moving to the cloud can you explain the different data center and cloud models available to businesses in Ireland today? Pros and cons of each?

Globally today, Interxion-DLR provides data centres for the support of active Public Cloud platforms from the largest global companies such as AWS, Azure, and SaaS providers such as ServiceNow, eBay and many many more. In addition, Interxion-DLR also supports the hosting of Private Clouds within our data centres, provided by our OEM partners, which are dedicated to individual customers but also Community Clouds which are based around a specific community of interest. It is also the case that multi-tenanted platforms deployed by in-country service providers are also deployed within the Interxion-DLR data centres. All of this is no good unless you can provide the interconnectivity between these multiple types of cloud services, the users and the companies’ corporate headquarters on a global basis.

To support these different cloud models Interxion-DLR provides a neutral environment for all carriers to interconnect with all of the different cloud platforms of any form or flavor but also between all of these managed services providers and customers directly.

This is the ideal location to build your Hybrid IT architecture.

What is data gravity? How do you see this impacting/disrupting businesses?

Data Gravity is an annual report designed to assist our customers through industry dialogue to understand how data clustering that is occurring around the world based on the availability and choice of key infrastructure aggregation points. I see this as assisting the DLR-Interxion business in terms of tracking global sub-sea cable and data centre construction and mapping that effectively to deliver business value for our customer’s needs and being able to complete site selection on a global basis to support this in a timely manner.

What do you think will be the biggest game changer for enterprise CIOs in the next 6-12 months?

I believe there is a planned change to hybrid IT by many customers; some are already at this destination through business pressure or have arrived there by accident. Irrespective of the route taken, the coming challenges are in the areas of OPEX management of the IT platform that is now distributed in multiple locations, private physical, offsite in co-location and public locations all hosting cloud platforms with the ability to support a customers workload and data hosting requirements. This in turn will bring additional security challenges to be addressed based on the resulting distributed data residency model. This in addition to flexible remote working will allow Interxion-DLR to demonstrate how the combination of its facilities, service provider partners, cloud providers and OEM’s can also come together within Interxion DLR locations to mitigate customers risk as they transition to a hybrid IT architecture.

Seamus will be speaking at the CIO & IT Leaders Summit on June 24 2021. See www.ciosummit.ie