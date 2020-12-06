Subscribe Today
International language school quick to learn online methods

CIELS has brought its English language teaching to a new level by delivering classes on a new online learning platform

Siobhán Maguire
6th December, 2020
Danny Barron, Director of Studies at CIELS

People tend to think of family-run businesses as farms and corner shops, not language schools. For Danny Barron, however, teaching English is a family business, and one that is growing fast.

The Carlow International English Language School, or CIELS as it is better known, is an Askea-based English language academy that teaches conversational and professional English to international and Irish students.

“My mum and dad founded CIELS over 25 years ago,” said Barron, director of...

