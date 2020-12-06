International language school quick to learn online methods
CIELS has brought its English language teaching to a new level by delivering classes on a new online learning platform
People tend to think of family-run businesses as farms and corner shops, not language schools. For Danny Barron, however, teaching English is a family business, and one that is growing fast.
The Carlow International English Language School, or CIELS as it is better known, is an Askea-based English language academy that teaches conversational and professional English to international and Irish students.
“My mum and dad founded CIELS over 25 years ago,” said Barron, director of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub
One of the fastest growing counties in Ireland, Kildare is close to the capital and has a highly educated population while being home to established and developing enterprises
Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern
Don’t lose yourself in digital construction and forget to look at the bigger picture
Making device management simple
Having offered a device subscription service for more than four years, Fónua is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing trend
Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure
Sector is to the fore for ‘Industry 4.0’