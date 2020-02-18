International brand-building competition launched to support small business

Small businesses throughout the country are being given a chance to promote themselves to audiences worldwide through a competition launched today by Irish online accounting specialists Big Red Cloud, in conjunction with the Guinness PRO14.

Big Red Cloud are giving up their spot on the referee jerseys for Round 17 of the tournament, so that one business can display its own logo on the jerseys for seven matches. Big Red Cloud have featured prominently on the kits of all match officials in the Guinness PRO14 since last season’s Final Series. Now their chief executive officer, Marc O’Dwyer, wants to give burgeoning entrepreneurs a chance to be showcased in one of the season’s most exciting rounds when Leinster and Munster go toeto-toe in one of world rugby’s most famous derby matches at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on April 18. Meanwhile, Cardiff, hosts of this year’s Guinness PRO14 final, will be in full song as Judgement Day brings all four Welsh regions together for a momentous double-header, in addition to the must-win games taking place across the UK and Italy with play-off places up for grabs.

The competition is expected to attract entries from thousands of businesses. After the closing date for entries on February 28, four businesses will be shortlisted; on March 12, one will be selected to win this game-changing opportunity.

O’Dwyer said: “As match official partner of the Guinness PRO14, we have experienced tremendous feedback from colleagues and clients who have seen the Big Red Cloud logo feature prominently on the back of referees jerseys during the Championship.

“On the back of this, I thought it would be a help to other businesses – that might not otherwise have the chance to secure this kind of visibility and exposure – to have an opportunity to do the same.”

Dermot Rigley, commercial director of PRO14 Rugby, added: “Big Red Cloud are always seeking to raise the bar in every aspect of their business, and that’s exactly the type of partner we want to work with. Big Red Cloud’s support has allowed us to innovate our match official programme and raise the standards of our referees while delivering a prominent partner asset.

“This latest innovation from Big Red Cloud is an incredible opportunity for a small business to be a part of one of the biggest weekends in our season, and this initiative from Marc and his team will leave a lasting legacy. The Guinness PRO14 has always been about giving new faces their shot in the company of the biggest names in international rugby and this will add to a memorable weekend of headline fixtures.”

The four finalists will be notified on February 28 and the winner, to be announced on March 12, will have their logo printed on the back of the match official’s jerseys for a full round of the Guinness PRO14 – totalling seven jerseys over two days – televised across 140 countries.

For more details on how to enter, businesses from all over Ireland are invited to go to www.bigredcloud.com/ref4around/