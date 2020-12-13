Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Innovating with intelligent medicine

Digital technology is the vanguard of a revolution in healthcare, with medical devices and artificial intelligence increasingly driving personalised services, writes Jason Walsh

Jason Walsh
13th December, 2020
Innovating with intelligent medicine
Brian Jordan, head of innovation and industry solutions, Cisco Ireland

When we think about wearable devices or artificial intelligence (AI), naturally we tend to think about consumer applications such as fitness trackers or smart speakers. An entire other world is out there, though, and driving significant change in how healthcare is delivered.

Brian Jordan, head of innovation and industry solutions at Cisco Ireland, said that the potential for health wearables to deliver data right from the patient or patient’s home has opened up a range...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Padraig O’Neill, Managing Director and Vice President at Unum Ireland

Expansion plans for Carlow-based multinational

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago
Liz Morrissey, founder, Elm Beauty in Tullow, Co Carlow

Beauty salon sees the bigger picture with online service

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago

Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd 1 hour ago
Scott Wilson, director of sales &amp; service, eFax

Securing a better way to send medical documents

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1