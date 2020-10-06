What's your name?

Christina Bu

What position do you hold?

Secretary General of the Norwegian EV Association

How long have you held the position?

Six years

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Leading the world’s largest EV Association

What is your professional background?

Political adviser

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I like to be social and explore nature

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I have never owned a car

You are speaking at the forthcoming virtual Electric Vehicle Summit. What do you think of the speaker line-up and conference focus?

The conference line-up is very impressive, including many leading EV experts.

What opportunities and challenges do you see in the EV market during these challenging times?

During the pandemic, it has become evident just how connected and therefore vulnerable we are, on all levels. It has also shown that local and state governments have the possibility to boost the transition to electric transport through different acts of support. During the pandemic, many countries have done just that.

Where would you like to see the Electric Vehicles market in Ireland in 5 years time?

In five years, I would like to see a thriving EV market in Ireland, where local and state incentives making it more consumer friendly to buy electric vehicles over fossil vehicles are in place.

Christina will be sppeaking at the 2020 virtual EV Summit on October 15th.

For more information visit www.evsummit.ie