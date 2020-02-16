IMR Awards gala celebrates vibrant manufacturing sector

First introduced last year, the IMR Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards showcase exceptional achievement and innovation in Irish manufacturing. The winners of the 2020 IMR Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards were revealed at a special ceremony and gala dinner held recently at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.
The Irish manufacturing sector employs over 250,000 people and plays a key role in helping to address the regional imbalance in the Irish economy, with more than 80 per...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team