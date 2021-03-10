Implementation of AI ethics: key issue

How long have you held your current position?

I have been at Facebook for 2 years now and teaching AI ethics for 3.

How would you describe your daily work routine?

I ideally spend the morning reading books and articles, dedicate the early afternoon to teaching and meetings, then the evening to data analysis and paper writing. Fortunately, externalities always bring some chaos into this plan, and I end up doing all this in a less organised way!

How would you summarise your professional background prior to your current position?

My background has always been twofold. On the one hand, it was very academic and research-oriented in philosophical studies. On the other hand, I also studied finance and spent some time in financial institutions. When doing finance, I only had philosophy in mind. When doing philosophy, I keep the pragmatism of a banker. I succeeded in maintaining these two interests together until I realised I could change the business with philosophy.

How would you describe your life outside of work?

I am one of those who consider life is too precious to only appreciate half of it, spending fifty percent of our daytime as a means to enjoy the second half. I am passioned about my work and dedicate it the great majority of my time.

What is the focus of your session at the forthcoming AI Summit 2021?

I will discuss key issues in the implementation of AI ethics, including how to create a culture of trust and avoid the pitfalls behind most ethical guidelines.

How do you think AI will shape the future of Ireland over the coming 5 years?

I am not a fortune teller, nor do I have a quinquennal business plan for the future of AI. My humble opinion, for what it is worth, is based on what I see today, that is to say that the dominant approach within the discussions around AI ethics is deemed to fail. Instead of a prediction, allow me to formulate one wish: that we realise the need to open these discussions to a pluralistic scope of views – which clearly is not the case today.

