IITC: A tradition of trading on good terms

Cork company Irish International Trading Corporation Plc (IITC) will celebrate 100 years in business this July.

According to David Heffernan, managing director at IITC, the company was set up in 1920 by a group of “enterprising Cork families”.

“They set up the company originally in association with Cork IDA, which eventually became the IDA, to explore whether they could establish viable trade links with companies in the US, Europe and further afield,” said Heffernan....