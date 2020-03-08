Iconic’s reach across Dublin continues to grow

Iconic Offices, the Irish-owned workspace provider, has expanded its reach to 16 locations across Dublin in just seven years, with capacity for more than 3,500 members and 85 full-time staff.
Established in 2013 by chief executive Joe McGinley, Iconic recently opened two new high-end locations in the city centre, the Lennox Building and the Masonry.
Situated on South Richmond Street, the Lennox has a rooftop garden terrace, floor-to-ceiling city views and a wellness programme for members.
