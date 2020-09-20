IBM launches open technology to speed response to cyber threats across clouds

The open, multicloud, security platform includes open-source technology for hunting threats, automation capabilities to help speed response to cyberattacks, and the ability to run in any environment.

Cloud Pak for Security is the first platform to leverage new open-source technology pioneered by IBM, which can search and translate security data from a variety of sources, bringing together critical security insights from across a company's multicloud IT environment. The platform is extensible, so that additional tools and applications can be added over time.

As businesses move further into cloud maturity, applications and data are frequently spread across multiple private and public clouds and on-premise resources. Attempts to protect this fragmented IT environment often require security teams to undertake complex integrations and continuously switch between different screens and point products.

Three initial capabilities of Cloud Pak for Security include:

Run anywhere

Connect security openly – IBM Cloud Pak for Security installs easily in any environment – on premises, private cloud or public cloud. It is composed of containerized software pre-integrated with the Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. Through the OASIS Open Cybersecurity Alliance, IBM has also forged partnerships with dozens of companies to promote interoperability and help reduce vendor lock-in across the security community through co-developed open source technologies.

Gain security insights without moving data

Transferring data in order to analyse it creates additional complexity. IBM Cloud Pak for Security can connect data sources to uncover hidden threats and help make more-informed risk-based decisions, while leaving the data where it resides. Through the use of open standards and IBM innovations, clients can access IBM and third-party tools to search for threat indicators across any cloud or on-premise location. Via the Cloud Pak for Security's Data Explorer application, security analysts can streamline their hunt for threats across security tools and clouds. Without this capability, security teams would have to manually search for the same threat indicators (such as a malware signature or malicious IP address) within each individual environment. Cloud Pak for Security is the first tool that allows this type of search without needing to move that data into the platform for analysis.

Respond to security incidents faster with automation

IBM Cloud Pak for Security connects security workflows with a unified interface to help teams respond faster to security incidents. According to IBM Security estimates, security teams have to manage an average of 200,000 potential security events per day, and coordinate responses across dozens of tools. IBM Cloud Pak for Security allows clients to orchestrate and automate their security response so they can prioritize their team's time. The platform allows companies to orchestrate their response to hundreds of common security scenarios, guiding users through the process and providing quick access to security data and tools. IBM's Security Orchestration, Automation and Response capability integrates with Red Hat Ansible for additional automation playbooks. By formalizing security processes and activities across the enterprise, companies can react quickly and efficiently, while arming themselves with information to help address regulatory requirements.

"As businesses move mission-critical workloads to hybrid multicloud environments, security data is spread across different tools, clouds and IT infrastructure. This can create gaps that allow threats to be missed, leading security teams to build and maintain costly, complex integrations and manual response plans," said Mary O'Brien, General Manager, IBM Security. "With Cloud Pak for Security, we're helping to lay the foundation for a more connected security ecosystem designed for the hybrid, multicloud world."

IBM collaborated with dozens of clients and service providers during the design process, developing a solution to address critical interoperability challenges that permeate the security industry. Cloud Pak for Security includes connectors for pre-built integrations with popular security tools from IBM, Carbon Black, Tenable, Elastic, BigFix, Splunk, as well as public cloud providers including IBM Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The solution is built on open standards so that it can connect additional security tools and data from across a company's infrastructure.

Exertis Ireland are the preferred distributor for IBM products in Ireland and have been for over 20 years. Over this period Exertis and IBM have developed a vast channel partner ecosystem which has the capabilities to provide you with the end to end IBM solution to match and exceed your company’s requirements. Whether it be infrastructure, software or cloud driven, let us help you discover how IBM’s breakthrough technologies are transforming all industry sectors the smarter way.

For details email: [email protected]