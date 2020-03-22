Sunday March 22, 2020
Ibec aims to attract more women to medical devices sector

The business group has launched a strategy to bring more women to the top table in the growing manufacturing sector

22nd March, 2020
Ibec found that almost one in three manufacturers have formal mentoring programmes for women

The Irish Medtech Association, the section of employers’ body Ibec that specialises in supporting the medical technology sector, has said that women are advancing in the field but that more remains to be done.

This month Ibec published a strategy document, ‘Inspiring girls, supporting female leaders’, setting out how the sector can increase the number of women working in manufacturing, as well as promoting women to take on leadership roles.

