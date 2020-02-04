I would like to see the HSE making the news for positive reasons

What's your name?

Eileen Byrne

What position do you hold?

Managing Director of Clanwilliam Health

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Together with my senior management team, I am responsible for running Clanwilliam Health. We provide software solutions that are designed to assist healthcare professionals to provide best in class patient care across a wide range of settings. From GP and consultant clinics to pharmacies, care homes and hospitals Clanwilliam Health software solutions are used by thousands of healthcare professionals on a daily basis. We are on a mission to create software that provides healthcare professionals with the strongest possible digital foundation from which to deliver enhanced patient outcomes. At the same time, we are committed to facilitating and enabling a digitally connected healthcare environment which works towards connecting primary and secondary care software systems and with the ultimate goal of advancing patient care. Ultimately, I am responsible for delivering on this mission and vision while also making sure that our day to day business runs as smoothly as possible.

What is your professional background?

I have been a part of the Clanwilliam Group story from the very beginning. I joined System Solutions in 1995, beginning my career as the receptionist for the company. Over the years I’ve consistently challenged myself to personally and professionally develop by always displaying hunger for more responsibility, knowledge and learnings. My career has progressed in tandem with the growth of Clanwilliam Group. In September 2017 I was appointed Managing Director of Clanwilliam Health.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I’m a keen runner and regularly go out for 5k runs to clear the mind and boost my productivity.

You are speaking at The Business Post’s National Health Summit – what are you speaking about?

I’m participating in a panel discussion entitled “I’ve a good idea but how do I turn it into reality?” The session will be exploring lessons from a number of innovative programmes across the healthcare system and those who are living the journey of getting an innovative idea or practice adopted. I’ll be speaking about how at Clanwilliam Health we work every day to turn good ideas into reality in order to create and maintain the strongest digital foundations for healthcare professionals. Simply put, our systems deliver good ideas to primary and secondary healthcare professionals throughout Ireland and the UK. Whether this is an idea that we have developed ourselves or functionality that we deliver in partnership with external companies we take pride in being able to deliver good ideas to the market. We’re open for business and if anyone has a good digital idea for primary or secondary care software systems we would welcome a conversation with them about making it a reality.

What challenges do you see for the healthcare sector in Ireland?

•Connecting systems and data to deliver an effective EHR

•Moving to a paperless system across primary, secondary and tertiary care institutions

•Delivering electronic prescriptions

•The age profile of GPs

•Delivering Slaintecare

Where would you like to see the health service in 10 years’ time?

In 10 years’ time I would like to see the health service being lauded as an institution that we as a nation can take pride in. There is obviously a huge amount of good work being done in the health service every day but with this said it also has a myriad of issues. So, in 10 years’ time, I would like to see the HSE making the news for positive reasons rather than the seemingly endless negative issues that are currently getting coverage. It’s not impossible and some of the positive stories in the room today already have me excited for what the next 2 years are going to bring, never mind the following 8 after that!

Eileen will be speaking at the Health Summit on Feb 6 in Croke Park, Dublin.

See www.healthsummit.ie for more info.