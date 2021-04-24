How onshore wind could help power our economic fightback

Onshore wind energy is employing more than 5,000 people today and investing hundreds of millions in our economy, primarily in rural Ireland, according to Justin Moran, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Wind Energy Ireland.

“We recently launched a report on the economic impact of onshore wind produced for us by KPMG,” said Moran.

“Delivering the onshore wind energy targets in the Climate Action Plan will generate €2.7 billion of investment over the next...