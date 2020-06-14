How coronavirus will change the way we work forever

In this week’s episode, in partnership with Vodafone Business, Jess and Gavin focus on upskilling.

With hundreds of thousands set to be unemployed as a result of Covid-19, and hundreds of thousands more in precarious jobs, now is a perfect time to learn new skills.

Digital is an area that may prove fruitful. The use of technology is increasing all the time, and in areas ranging from cybersecurity to blockchain, the tech sector has been vocal about their difficulties in attracting the skills they need.

Whatever your chosen new skills, however, acquiring them will cost time and money which sometimes prove insurmountable obstacles.

For those out of work, courses can be prohibitively expensive. For those in work with course costs covered by employers, it can be difficult to find the required time to learn if the employer is unable to make time available during working hours for fear of reducing productivity.

Furthermore, though employers have an incentive to train their workforce to make sure the organisation’s knowledge base is up to date, cutting back on upskilling spend may prove a relatively painless way of saving money in the current environment.

All of this serves to highlight that funding will be crucial if large numbers of people will be successfully upskilled. State involvement of some kind will probably be needed, and indeed there may be opportunities for universities to open up new revenue streams by embracing online learning.

In this episode of The Future of Work, Gavin McLoughlin and Jess Kelly discuss their own experience of upskilling to date, the kinds of skills that might prove useful to learn, how companies can make it easier for employees to learn them, and how the education system might be able to help.

In part two of the episode, they speak to James Magill, human resources director at Vodafone Ireland, about Vodafone’s upskilling polices. James discusses the importance of having a support structure in place for employees, so that they feel comfortable to raise their voice if they’re encountering difficulties.

James also discusses how Vodafone has managed the impact of the pandemic on their people more generally, the importance of digital literacy, and how companies can adapt to the growing trend for inclusion and diversity.

Another skill that people will have to draw on in the coming months is the ability to write a good CV. In part three, Gavin and Jess speak to Sarah Geraghty from the Communications Clinic, to get some tips on doing just that.

Sarah addresses areas including:

What skills should be emphasised on a CV

How to deal with gaps in your employment

How to tailor your CV to the company you’re applying to

Whether it’s worth submitting extra material like video clips alongside your CV

How to handle remote interviews

How to stand out in a jobs market that is about to be more competitive

If you’re an employer looking for tips on how to upskill your staff properly, or an employee looking to boost their skillset, you won’t want to miss this episode.

Next week, Jess and Gavin will focus on the future of the office – will it survive in its current form as the consequences of the pandemic unfold? Will office investors be tempted to put their money into other assets? How will office layouts have to change to accommodate social distancing?

Other upcoming episodes of The Future of Work will explore:

What kind of connectivity networks the country will need to enable workers and companies to thrive.

The future of remote working hubs – will Covid-19 lead more people to embrace them?

How working patterns will adapt, including changes to working hours and the kind of childcare model that is needed in society.

If you have any questions of your own, or comments for the show, you can email [email protected], and Jess and Gavin will answer as many as they can with their expert guests. You can also subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts.