Hospitality, leisure and some retail businesses struggled massively during Covid

What's your name?

Peter Ryan

What position do you hold

Senior Debt Restructuring Manager at CKS Finance Limited

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Operating on the Funding Solutions and Debt Advisory side of CKS Finance, I work directly with clients to help them secure funding from alternative and traditional sources for a variety of purposes including; refinance and restructure of existing debt positions, debt settlement, new purchases and company growth. I also work with highly leveraged clients to help them reach sustainable solutions across their various liabilities.

What is your professional background?

I have 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry working in a number of different roles including Business Banking, Capital Markets, Property Finance, Corporate and Property Restructuring, Asset Management and Commercial Lending.

How do you see the current Covid situation affecting capital fundraising for businesses?

I think that really depends on the type of business you are in. Covid has had a huge impact on capital fundraising generally however the severity of this impact has varied from sector to sector.

We have seen hospitality, leisure and some retail businesses struggle massively during Covid with many closing and unable to reopen despite Government supports. Raising capital domestically for such businesses has, understandably, been very challenging given the uncertainty around their future viability.

Many of these businesses have simply been in survival mode relying on a combination of Covid Government supports and financial forbearance from existing funders in order to get by.

Material uncertainty around valuations also undermined some funders' appetite to invest capital, especially during the early stages of Covid. We observed quite a few Irish alternative lenders retreating and going “off-risk” last year when there was a general unwillingness among many funders to deploy capital into what was a very uncertain market.

In contrast to this, other businesses proved themselves to be extremely resilient during Covid. Some of these businesses used Covid as an opportunity to simplify, streamline and reposition their product offering while accelerating digital transformation and change programmes which would have taken years to implement under normal circumstances. Those businesses that came into Covid in strong capital positions were also able to take advantage of opportunities that arose as values were temporarily depressed.

The Covid situation has also led to a significant upsurge in M&A and consolidation across businesses. This in turn has helped ensure that the appetite for capital fundraising remains robust.

What are the practical steps to successfully raise capital?

There is no one size fits all approach to successfully raise capital. At CKS, we deal with different businesses, companies and debtors at all stages of their life-cycles.

At a high level, we work closely with the client investing substantial time up-front so as to ensure that we get a full understanding of their requirements, the business, its assets and the owners plans and strategic objectives.

We complete substantial due diligence to identify the most suitable funding and capital structure for the client’s requirements be it debt funding, equity funding, debt optimisation, bridging or term finance.

We then leverage our comprehensive network of Irish and international, traditional and alternative funders to secure our clients the optimal funding terms within the most appropriate capital structure.

What can the government do to attract private capital investment in firms and make equity financing easier to access?

I think the government is making progress in this area having announced a number of potentially promising innovation and equity funding initiatives in the recent Budget but there is always scope to do more. One area that comes to mind is the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (“EIIS”). This is a great example of a way to attract private capital investment in firms and make equity financing easier to access for firms.

The recent Budget 2022 announced some key changes to the EIIS including:

●An extension of the scheme for a further 3 years

●The opening up of the scheme to a wider range of investment funds

●A relaxing of the rules around the “capital redemption window” for investors and

●The removal of the 30% expenditure rule.

These improvements are all welcome but the government could still go further.

As things stand, EIIS investors are subject to CGT on any gain arising when they sell the shares as would be the case with other investments. However, if an investor makes a loss on disposal of their investment in EIIS shares that does not count as an allowable loss for CGT purposes in the same way that another investment would. If this loss relief were available to investors, I think we would see a very large uptick in private capital investment in firms qualifying for EIIS.

What will be the leading trends in the financial services sector in the coming years and how will companies need to adapt?

1.Increased value driven agendas within financial services companies

We have seen the emergence of Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (“ESG”) interests as a global theme whether that is in investing or in how financial service companies set out their value system to their clients.

Those companies in the financial services sector that take the time and make the effort to really understand the needs of their clients, address their concerns in respect of ESG and then adapt their offering accordingly should continue to thrive.

2.Increased technology and digital transformation

The financial services sector continues to evolve with technology and digital transformation front and centre of these changes. Financial service companies are embracing new technologies and investing heavily in digital transformation initiatives.

Automation and artificial intelligence are becoming ever more common and whether we like it or not this is a trend that is set to continue in the financial services sector. Companies will need to continuously adapt if they are to remain competitive and stay ahead of the curve while at the same time keeping the end user and customer experience in mind.

3.Online Security Risk and Data Breaches

We’ve all witnessed the adverse impact that online security and data breaches can have. To avoid the reputational damage which could arise from a data breach, companies will need to invest in suitable technologies, software and firewalls to ensure they detect and deter potential cyber-attacks and preserve the integrity of their clients data.

4.Fintech’s and Disruptive technologies

Disruptive FinTech, open banking apps and client expectations are all fundamentally changing the financial services sector in which we operate. This is happening at a pace that is difficult to appreciate and I think regulation will struggle to keep up.

For their part, companies will need to recruit the right talent and allocate sufficient resources to ensure that they adapt and evolve or risk getting left behind.

What’s next for your company?

We are working with some really interesting clients and companies in the funding solutions space right now and we’ve completed some significant and challenging capital raises this year. We are very excited about the future and look forward to helping our clients continue to grow and succeed.

How has engagement with traditional and alternative lenders evolved in recent years for clients in the commercial lending space?

Following the last downturn and resulting credit squeeze, traditional banks were forced to adopt stringent capital ratios in addition to increased regulation, operational risk, oversight and reporting requirements - all of which had an adverse impact on their wholesale funding, ability to lend and the underlying profitability of their books.

The banks were also working through significant non-performing loan positions which consumed large amounts of their resources before they off-loaded these positions to funds and their appointed servicers.

Under increased regulatory scrutiny, traditional bank lending volumes contracted and alternatives backed by private equity, investment funds and other senior lenders rushed to fill the gap.

Over the past few years in response to the structural changes in the markets, the traditional banks have had to adapt and become more dynamic and creative in terms of how they structure deals to compete with alternatives. Having attractive margins is not necessarily enough to win business.

The banks have recognised the importance of cashflow to the client especially in commercial property backed deals where many banks now offer to wrap longer mortgage like repayment profiles around their standard term debt offerings instead of just sweeping all available cash.

What does an adviser like CKS bring to the table?

As advisors in the debt and funding solutions space, we try to bring discipline and a structure to every debt process, be it a fundraising mandate, a debt resolution or some combination of both.

We proactively manage all of the key stakeholders that are required to collaborate for a successful client outcome - from the client and lenders through to the valuers, solicitors, accountants and tax advisors.

We pre-empt and help the client prepare for the various information requirements that will be made of them during the debt raising process. Our experience enables us to put ourselves in the shoes of the funder, identify any areas of concern and then look for solutions and mitigating factors to get the funder comfortable.

As advisors, a question we make sure to ask is whether this is the right type of debt for the client? Having worked with many clients through a myriad of different debt scenarios, we feel it’s crucial to always tell our clients our honest advice even when it may not be what they want to hear!

Peter Ryan will be speaking at the Raising Capital Summit on Tuesday 9 November at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8

For more details visit capitalsummit.ie