Home holidays 2020

Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa

Sika Restaurant in Powerscourt Hotel

Located just 30 minutes from Dublin city centre, Powerscourt Hotel offers guests the perfect combination of intimate luxury, wide-open spaces and incredible scenery. Enjoying a spectacular setting in the Garden of Ireland, this luxury hideaway is within easy reach of wonderful wilderness, pretty villages, golden beaches and more top-class golf courses than you can shake a putter at.

Enjoy a midweek overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast in Sika Restaurant from €287 per night – the perfect break from home schooling and cooking. With complimentary bicycles for exploring, the glamorous ESPA with 20 metre pool and choice of outdoor pursuits, you can be as active or chilled out as you wish.

Golfers will love Powerscourt Hotel Resort & Spa’s players’ packages incorporating Powerscourt Golf Club’s two championship golf courses within the vast grounds of the estate.

Guests can avail of this wonderful 36-hole experience with the East Course and the West Course, which was named winner of the Best Parkland Venue by The Golfers’ Guide to Ireland 2014. Stay and play packages include a two-night break with dinner in Sika Restaurant on one night, two rounds of golf and breakfast each morning, from €425 per person sharing.

With a range of dining options, from the elegant Sika Restaurant, casual McGill’s Pub and Sugar Loaf Lounge for an indulgent afternoon tea overlooking the Sugar Loaf Mountain, it makes for an idyllic escape.

Book at powerscourthotel.com or call 01-2748888

Limerick Strand Hotel

The Limerick Strand Hotel One of the luxurious bedrooms in the Limerick Strand Hotel

Take the kids on a city break to the Limerick Strand Hotel and discover the appeal of this historical city and its scenic hinterland. Limerick is the gateway to the Wild Atlantic way within 60 minutes you will find yourself immersed in the most sensational scenery and unmistakable atmosphere.

The location couldn’t be finer – right on the banks of the Shannon overlooking a city that offers brilliant medieval, Georgian and contemporary attractions, side by side.

The four-star hotel’s new Little Explorers family package includes two nights in spacious, recently refurbished air-conditioned family rooms, a 40-inch flat screen TV, colouring packs, complimentary wifi and access to the hotel’s bright 20-metre swimming pool.

An award-winning breakfast is included and children under 12 dine free with adults ordering a main course. A complimentary family picnic is perfect for a day trip, and late 2pm checkout means you get the most from your break. €170 per night for two adults and two children under 12.

Active guests will find the hotel’s Explore a Little More package ideal for discovering the riches of the city and Shannon. Book a two-night escape and enjoy a complimentary third night, maybe spending the extra day kayaking on the Shannon or river cruising in Killaloe (many local attractions offer great discounts to Limerick Strand’s guests). The Explore a Little More package is available until September 30 with overnight room only rates from €149.

Book at strandlimerick.ie or call 061-421800

InterContinental Dublin

A room with a view in the InterContinental Dublin The entrance to the Intercontinental Hotel

A luxury escape in the capital, Dublin’s five-star InterContinental Hotel is a stylish haven in leafy Ballsbridge where you’ll find a warm welcome, fabulous service and serious comfort.

Just a 7 minute drive or 10 minute walk from lovely Sandymount Strand, it’s an elegant urban retreat surrounded by two acres of pretty landscaped gardens, a rarity for a five-star hotel in Dublin. Choose to summer in style with one of the hotel’s Great Escape packages and you’ll experience all the pleasures of a five-star stay, whether you live locally or fancy coming from further afield.

An Irish-owned property, the InterContinental’s guest rooms and suites are Dublin’s most spacious, luxuriously appointed and ranging from deluxe rooms to lavish residential suites; many are interconnecting, offering a home away from home experience. All rooms have expansive city, sea or mountain views and offer direct access to the Spa’s 14 metre lap pool, inner courtyard gardens and spacious restaurant and bars.

And dining at the InterContinental is a treat! Choose from the glamorous, Seasons Restaurant or all-day menus at the recently refurbished light-flooded Lobby Lounge.

On sunny days, the private Terrace Gardens offer the best seats in the house for al fresco dining or chic sundowners.

The hotel sources the finest seasonal ingredients, serving delicious menus and a fabulous afternoon tea experience.

Luxury Shopping package from €175.00 per person sharing for Deluxe Room, Breakfast, Dinner, Carparking and Personal Shopping Experience in Brown Thomas.

Book at intercontinentaldublin.ie or call 01-6654000

Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate

The dining room inside the Glenlo Abbey Hotel The outside view of the fabulous Glenlo Abbey

Just 2.5 miles from Galway city, yet a world away from its bustling streets, impressive Glenlo Abbey sits on the shores of Lough Corrib, an elegant hideaway surrounded by a glorious 138-acre estate that’s perfect for exploring. Offering five-star luxury, this atmospheric haven brings the thrill of the Orient Express to its guests, courtesy of its two AA-starred Pullman Restaurant.

Comprising two beautifully restored train carriages from the original Orient Express set on the grounds of the hotel, the fine dining restaurant serves exquisite and innovative seasonal cooking served in fabulous style. Book the Pullman Package and you’ll enjoy an overnight stay with dinner in the Pullman Restaurant, from €415 per room per night.

If you fancy staying longer, you’ll find a choice of three-night packages, including the tempting Wild Atlantic Way. A picnic hamper and complimentary self-drive map are included in this offer alongside luxurious air-conditioned accommodation in a classic room and à la carte breakfast each morning. Guests will also enjoy a round of golf at the hotel’s golf course and a memorable dinner on one evening aboard The Pullman. From €1365 total price for three nights, swing right out the gates of Glenlo Abbey and you’ll find yourself on Connemara’s doorstep.

Book at glenloabbeyhotel.ie or call 091-519600

The Galmont Hotel & Spa

The Galmont Hotel & Spa

Take a road trip west and discover the best of Galway from land and sea, at the Galmont Hotel & Spa.

Perfectly located to enjoy the vibrancy of Galway city, there’s never been a better time to come and explore the City of Tribes. Usually thrumming with international visitors, the buzz and charm is still here, but the city’s streets are a little calmer and quieter than usual.

Arrive into the heart of Galway city this summer, park in our underground car park and check into the Galmont Hotel & Spa for a fabulous two-night escape.

To ensure you enjoy the very best of the west you’ll find a McCambridge’s Welcome Hamper in your room, filled with treats from the famous Shop Street store. You’ll also find tickets for a boat tour of Galway Bay with local fisherman Ciaran Oliver, where you’ll enjoy ocean views of Galway city and Co Clare’s Burren.

While staying, be sure to enjoy a leisurely lunch on the outdoor terrace overlooking Lough Atalia, pampering in the award-winning Spirit One Spa, a soak in the swimming pool or cocktails in Coopers Bar and Lounge.

The two-night Galway Bay Getaway includes breakfast each morning, dinner on one evening in the hotel’s spacious Marinas Restaurant, a McCambridge’s Welcome Hamper and boat tour of Galway Bay from €280 per person sharing.

Book at thegalmont.com or call 091-538300