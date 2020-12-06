High-technology supporting retailers

For CBE, Ireland’s best-known innovators of technology for retail businesses, 2020 has naturally not been without challenges, but the company has stood behind its clients.

Gearóid Concannon, a Group Director of CBE, said the retail sector was using IT to keep business motoring.

“It’s been a challenging year for CBE, as I’m sure it has been for other businesses. This year we marked our 40th year in business, so we've been through...