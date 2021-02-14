Helping professionals to fine tune their expertise
The University of Limerick is pioneering higher-level apprenticeships, designed for working professionals, including a first-in-world Level 10
In recent years, apprenticeships have become more and more popular with the diversity of options available to participants growing steadily.
In line with this, the University of Limerick has recently achieved the status of being the first university to offer higher-level apprenticeships from level 7 to level 10 and is the first in the world to offer a level 10 apprenticeship. Developed by a consortium of industry leaders, in partnership with UL, their aim is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Brexit far from over for Irish businesses
The Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed last Christmas set up an institutional architecture that will define the ongoing negotiations for years to come
Freight group has firms covered for realities of Brexit
Irish International Freight Association offers tailor-made training programme about practical customs clearance for businesses
How apprenticeship programmes are empowering women
Once thought of as the preserve of the manual trades, apprenticeships are boosting the earning power of women as well as men in sectors from cybersecurity to equine
Meeting the challenges, finding the opportunities: the KPMG view of Brexit
The true repercussions of ‘the biggest trade realignment in 50 years’ will reveal themselves over time, say leaders from the accounting firm