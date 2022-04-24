Helping businesses adapt to the new digital landscape
Companies outsourcing their customer service to Waynua gain the immediate benefit of highly trained customer service agents around the clock
Outsourcing services allows companies and organisations to concentrate on what they do best, said Ken Colley of Waynua. And by harnessing digital, there has never been a better time for businesses to do this.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how people and businesses interact with each other. With many businesses shifting their focus to a stronger online presence, there has been an increased demand for digital services, including customer service outsourcing.
“Irish businesses must...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
DWF: Putting the people first
With its focus on flexible ways of working and commitment to ESG, legal services provider DWF is growing its reputation as a trustworthy partner and employer
Transforming the delivery of sustainable projects
Esri Ireland revolutionises project delivery for KSN Energy with digital mapping software
3D Cyber Park Ireland ready for its close-up at Cyber Expo & Conference
Renaissance has invested heavily in its Cyber Ecosystem, and a demonstration of its virtual reality 3D platform will run at the Cyber Expo and Conference on April 28, to demonstrate its benefits to interested business professionals
Applications sought for €10,000 business development fund and ‘money can’t buy’ mentorship in Brown Thomas Arnotts initiative
Open invitation extended to local Irish start-ups to enter the Pitch ’22 competition, with a deadline of Friday, April 29