Sunday June 21, 2020
Healthcare Product Suppliers is at your service

A Dublin-based company is specialising in the supply and distribution of protective wear to help keep staff safe when businesses reopen

21st June, 2020
Demand is high for PPE supplies such as surgical face masks, digital thermometers, and clear plastic face shields that help maintain staff/customer relations

There is a real appetite amongst the public for the reopening of restaurants, pubs, and hairdressers. But what happens when premises open their doors once again and how can owners ensure staff are kept staff, as well as their customers?

Healthcare Product Suppliers, a Dublin-based firm with offices in Bluebell, have been working hard to help businesses prepare to reopen with enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), to keep staff safe and well. The company has...

