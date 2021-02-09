What's your name and what position do you hold?

Jonathan Larbey – Co-Founder and CEO T-Pro

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I work with a very innovative and talented team at T-Pro, providing world leading software and transformational professional services to Healthcare organisations. As well as our core T-Pro platform and services offering, I am involved in our ambitious M&A strategy. Our goal is to develop a group of complementary businesses across the healthcare setting; to add value with our expertise in AI, Machine learning and process automation; and to play an essential role in the digital transformation of healthcare.

What is your professional background?

I trained as a lawyer, worked in Insolvency and Commercial Restructuring and initially co-founded T-Pro as a legal process outsourcing firm. Over the years I have been involved in transforming the company from a service-driven enterprise to an innovative software firm. I have spent a lot of time in various healthcare settings. I have taken time to understand the ins and outs, business processes and discover where and how software can be applied to achieve efficiencies and cost savings.

How do you think the healthcare sector is coping with the Covid-19 crisis?

Healthcare is in the spotlight like never before. Clinicians, clerical staff and administrators on the frontline are doing an incredible job in very difficult circumstances and are rightly receiving plaudits. However, I do feel that the job done by local and national bodies, hospital management and IT departments has gone under the radar. If you take Ireland as an example, all of our clients moved very quickly to adopt and implement Telehealth solutions including our eClinic Manager solution that meant a critical level of non-COVID patient care could be maintained. Public and private hospitals have worked hand in glove, which requires an unprecedented amount of data and record sharing as well as a huge logistical operation. The HSE has made budgets available, fast-tracked procurement processes, implemented standards and done all that they safely can to remove red tape and barriers to rapid adoption. It has been very easy for some to criticise the health service for services that have been paused and appointments that have been cancelled, I think there should be a spotlight shone on what they have managed to maintain and achieve.

What will be the lasting impact of the pandemic on the healthcare system?

I am hopeful that a lot of the change that we have seen, and in particular the adoption of new technology, will be maintained and may act as a launchpad for real transformation. The adoption of technologies like telehealth, remote patient monitoring and virtual consultations are foundational for changing the model of care going forward. If these technologies are rolled out and their potential is maximised, it could mean that less people are required to attend hospital and that the provision of healthcare is less constrained by physical infrastructure.

What will be the leading trends in healthcare in the coming years and how will the system need to adapt and change?

I see all the virtual care innovations such as telehealth and remote monitoring as a huge trend in 2021. Everyone from frontline staff to governments are seeing the benefits and I certainly think that this is not going away any time soon. Moving forward this will allow a move away from centralised care. I think geographically dispersed diagnostic centres, bed carrying hospitals and outreach clinics will be connected by technology, which will allow them to operate more efficiently than traditional single site institutions. In addition to this, I expect to see an explosion in the application of AI and Robotic Process Automation technologies. Globally, clinicians and care givers are often limited by the administrative overheads associated with delivering a service. Clinician burnout has repeatedly been linked to ‘out of hours’ documentation and data entry. Technologies like Speech Recognition and automatic document production are a proven antidote and are being adopted rapidly across the sector.

Jonathan will be speaking at the 2021 virtual Health Summit on February 10. See www.healthsummit.ie for more information.