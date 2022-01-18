Healthcare is a rapidly evolving area

1.What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Joanelle O’Cleirigh and I am a Partner in the Litigation, Dispute Resolution and Investigations Group in Arthur Cox LLP. I have expertise in commercial litigation, healthcare and life sciences disputes, and investigations.

2.Please give an overview of your work with respect to the healthcare sector.

I have a unique insight into healthcare having advised clients in this sector for over 20 years. My clients range from regulatory and statutory bodies to the leading pharma companies as well as private hospitals and healthcare providers.

I advise clients extensively in this area on matters including regulation, compliance, risk management, judicial reviews, medical negligence, mental health, cross-border healthcare, confidentiality, environmental health, wardship, transfer for treatment abroad, maternity services and child protection and welfare.

3.What will the impact of COVID-19 be on health spending?

The short term (life of the pandemic) additional costs are evident and very significant, ranging from PPE and vaccines to the additional staffing requirements across the board. However, both Covid-19 and the recent cyber-attack have paved the way for significant investment and improvements to the IT infrastructure of the health service for the benefit of service users. We have seen the impact of positive technology synergies throughout the pandemic and while difficulties have undoubtedly been encountered, the IT processes around programmes such as testing, track and trace and vaccination have proven successful. There is now a real opportunity to build on the gains made and invest in IT to transform healthcare through, for example, the expanded use of AI to enhance the community healthcare offering.

This investment in infrastructure and equipment will need to be complemented by human resource investment to ensure that the healthcare system is adequately and appropriately resourced to ensure the value of these investments is fully realised for service users.

Unfortunately, and despite the positive inroads made in some areas of healthcare spending, it is a sad reality that significant sectors of our healthcare service remain seriously underfunded including the disability and intellectual disability sectors. The systemic underfunding coupled with a lack of appropriate care pathways has led to failings in meeting the care needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our society, many of whom remain in very unsuitable conditions. It is imperative that this situation is acknowledged and addressed.

4.What lessons have we learned for healthcare from Covid-19?

Many lessons have been learnt through this healthcare crisis – both positive and negative. One positive was the real flexibility and commitment shown by those working in the healthcare system. The pandemic has also highlighted the opportunities that stem from a co-ordinated response to healthcare amongst the different stakeholders. The key role played by pharmacies in the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme is a good example of this in action. It is critical that the relevant stakeholders are engaged and utilised to help efficiently and effectively meet the community healthcare needs.

5.Are there any significant developments on the healthcare horizon?

Healthcare is a rapidly evolving area. Certainly, I think the Patient Safety (Licensing) Bill and the Patient Safety (Notifiable Patient Safety Incidents) Bill which are in the legislative process will, once enacted, herald important reforms and improvements in the regulation of healthcare in Ireland.

The Patient Safety (Licensing) Bill will be a key regulatory reform in healthcare as it will introduce a licensing framework for hospitals and other services not already regulated. While there is long established regulation of many aspects of Irish healthcare, indeed, most of the legal framework for the Covid-19 rules are based on amendments made to the Health Act 1947 there are regulatory gaps which have forced healthcare services and providers to self-regulate. The Patient Safety (Notifiable Patient Safety Incidents) Bill will be another important step in increasing healthcare regulation and transparency as it will require healthcare providers to report certain serious patient safety incidents to HIQA.

The implementation of aspects of the Health Act 2007 (Care and Welfare of Residents in Designated Centres for Older People) Regulations 2013 is another important area of focus. These regulations introduced several requirements to improve the system of care, with many key provisions, including those relating to aspects of occupancy levels, taking effect from 1 January 2022. The implementation and oversight of these regulations across both public and private sector facilities will be of interest to many service providers.

