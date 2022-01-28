Healthcare - a vital investment

Dr. Audrey Derveloy, General Manager Novartis Pharmaceuticals Ireland and Country President.

What are your day-to-day responsibilities?

As General Manager, I am responsible for the daily business of the pharmaceuticals division. We have a large portfolio covering different disease areas including cardiology, neurology, oncology, dermatology and rheumatology.

My role as Country President entails working closely with the General Managers of the Novartis Global Service Centre (NGSC) and Novartis Ringaskiddy to ensure that our 1500 employees are focused on developing and delivering innovative medicines in Ireland and beyond.

What is your professional background?

I am a medical doctor by training and have worked in general medicine for some years in large public hospitals in Paris. I also previously worked for a number of pharmaceutical companies in France and Asia. I moved with my family to Ireland in January 2020 to take up my current role.

My medical background, combined with my experience in the pharmaceutical industry, has given me a strong sense of purpose and a passion to improve human health and healthcare systems.

What will the impact of COVID-19 be on health spending?

I think the impact of Covid-19 means that healthcare is no longer viewed by government or society as just a cost, but instead as a vital investment.

Healthcare has been re-prioritised in society and for the first time, health and the economy have been inextricably linked. I think that this will be a permanent change and that there is now a greater public appreciation of the importance of a functioning healthcare system. Spending will likely have to increase in areas like intensive care capacity if we are to mitigate against further potential lockdowns for this pandemic, or the next. Separate to the pandemic, in my opinion, spending on health will need to increase due to changing demographics and further funding will be required just to counteract the aging population.

It was a positive development to see additional funding in Budget 2022 for Covid-related spending in health, and in my opinion this money needs to remain in the healthcare system.

Will health outcomes deteriorate after the virtual shutdown in “elective” procedures?

Waiting lists increased due to the pandemic, and this will inevitably lead to further health inequalities with respect to access to care, with those who can afford it, seeking private care. So sustained investment and progress in this area is critical. As the pandemic tragically took lives, and filled our hospitals in Ireland, the knock-on effect resulted in other debilitating diseases being left undiagnosed and untreated; and patients with chronic diseases had their care interrupted.

Through our work in the healthcare system, we know that many patients put off care to avoid high-acuity locations such as hospitals and A&Es. We have not yet seen the full impact of this, but it is likely that delayed diagnoses will result in patients presenting at more advanced stages of illness, potentially resulting in worse clinical outcomes. We are therefore likely to be living with the consequence of delayed care for a long time to come.

I hope COVID-19 brings further focus to the implementation and funding of Sláintecare, which has become even more critical now. The pandemic has shown that care can be provided on the basis of need, rather than the ability to pay. I hope that this continues, and I believe Sláintecare is the starting point for this model to become the norm. We need to structure our healthcare system for the future.

What lessons have we learned for the next crisis?

I think the most critical lesson we have learned has been that a robust and functioning healthcare system underpins everything. Covid-19 has taught us that a health crisis can have hugely significant effects on society and the economy. Globally, no healthcare system was prepared. Due to this, almost every element of society and the economy was brought to a halt at some stage. To lessen this kind of impact for the future, we need to re-structure, with a bigger focus on preventative healthcare, and treating people in the community outside of hospitals will help greatly. We also need to resource public health and improve our preparedness for future events.

Covid-19 has provided the impetus to require governments to build sustainable solutions for healthcare systems, to ensure we are able to tackle future major health challenges. And we have proven that through collaboration and partnership, these solutions can be adopted effectively and at speed.

What opportunities will emerge out of the current crisis and eventual recovery for transforming health care?

I hope the opportunities for more partnerships between public and private sectors will continue, because it will require all players to be at the table to solve some of the systemic problems and transform healthcare. And here in Ireland, I believe we have a unique ecosystem of stakeholders to achieve this – Ireland is a hub for many leading pharma, medtech and digital companies among others; we have a really strong academic community and I believe if we utilise all of this talent, we can put Ireland ahead, in the transformation of healthcare.

With Covid-19, we witnessed the largest, fastest mobilisation of global scientific capabilities against a public health crisis, because collectively, we made the disease the enemy. We now have the opportunity to tackle other chronic disease areas with the same sense of urgency and unity. Take cardiovascular disease (CVD) as one example – it is currently the number one cause of death globally. Reduction in CV mortality has plateaued with significant enduring unmet need, requiring a fresh wave of innovation to advance LDL-C (bad cholesterol) management. This can and should be urgently changed because we know that CVD’s can be prevented, if well managed. A re-focus of policy and practice to ensure we can manage these types of diseases would positively impact the health of the Irish population.

Finally, the growth of digital health, remote monitoring and the personalisation of care, all provide opportunities to transform how healthcare is delivered – shifting away from our traditional acute model of care to more community based, and home care. So that the pace of these innovations does not slow down once the Covid-19 emergency is over, policymakers need to ensure a supportive policy framework that maximises the potential for digital health solutions.

What will the healthcare experience look like by the end of this decade?

I am confident that by 2030, the shift in emphasis from acute hospital-centred to integrated healthcare will have happened. The burden of care will have moved out of secondary and into primary and care in the community because the throughput in hospitals simply can never be the same post-Covid, primarily because of Ireland’s aging population - the system was at capacity even before the pandemic and this is not sustainable. Routine referrals to hospital for outpatient imaging need to become a thing of the past, so we should see much more diagnostic services available in primary care.

But it’s not just the structure of our healthcare system which needs change. As a pharmaceutical company, we know at Novartis that our role in sustainable healthcare also needs to develop into the future. It can no longer just be about the medicines we discover. To be a trusted partner, we have to bring therapeutics to market that will solve problems for our healthcare system.

So, we are trying to work more in line with what the system needs, by understanding their priorities and how we can help. And we have some exciting, recent examples of this. One is our unique collaboration with international private healthcare provider UPMC, where we’ve partnered on a programme of care to positively impact the cardiovascular health of patients. Another is the creation of a new Biome, which will act as a partnership platform for Irelands’ unique and rich healthcare ecosystem to solve specific health system challenges.

Finally, by the end of this decade, overall trust in the Irish healthcare experience has to be strengthened and improved from the perspectives of both the patient and our healthcare staff. The patient experience should be such that care is provided on the basis of need, and at the most suitable level, so that health outcomes are improved. Our healthcare workers need to experience a positive work environment, one that ensures they want to stay and work in Ireland. Talent retention is an issue which must be addressed if we want a stable, functioning health system in 10 years’ time. The pandemic has highlighted that our healthcare workers are our most valuable and vital resource.

Dr. Audrey Derveloy will be speaking at the 18th National Health Summit on February 8th 2022. For more information visit www.healthsummit.ie