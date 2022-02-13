Health Summit 2022 review: Preparing for life in a post-Covid world

The 18th National Health Summit took place virtually on February 8, with presentations, panels and keynote speeches focused on the question of whether the health service can disrupt and innovate in a post-Covid-19 landscape.

The event brought together policy makers and professionals in healthcare management and delivery to discuss subjects including regional healthcare, innovation and the challenges to delivering universal health coverage.

The day began with a keynote address from David Nicholson, former chief executive of...