Growth firmly on the agenda for eShopWorld

Irish company eShopWorld has been helping some of the world’s best-known brands to grow their ecommerce revenues in global markets since 2010.
“We’ve come out of 2019 with a 40 per cent year-on-year growth,” said Tommy Kelly, chief executive at eShopWorld.
"Over the coming two years, we aim to double revenue, increase our global headcount from 100 to 200 people, and continue to enhance the range and scope of services we offer.”
