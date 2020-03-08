Sunday March 8, 2020
Growth firmly on the agenda for eShopWorld

The company aims to double its revenues and its global headcount over the next two years

8th March, 2020
Tommy Kelly of eShopWorld, which makes brands’ websites feel local for international shoppers. Picture: Peter Houlihan

Irish company eShopWorld has been helping some of the world’s best-known brands to grow their ecommerce revenues in global markets since 2010.

“We’ve come out of 2019 with a 40 per cent year-on-year growth,” said Tommy Kelly, chief executive at eShopWorld.

"Over the coming two years, we aim to double revenue, increase our global headcount from 100 to 200 people, and continue to enhance the range and scope of services we offer.”

