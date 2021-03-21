Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Good governance saves companies from future conflict

Conflicts of interest and non-compliance can come with a high cost for organisations in any industry

Lorraine Courtney
21st March, 2021
Good governance saves companies from future conflict
Jamie Cooke, managing director, Fscom and Compliance Ireland

The future is digital and that will bring its own corporate governance challenges, Michael Kavanagh, chief executive, Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland, said.

“New technologies have the potential to create significant change and corporate governance oversight will need future proofing. New governance models will be fully blockchain-based and will require a new mindset for governing organisations.”

Recent events have demonstrated the importance of compliance with the principles of good governance. “The news...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360

Remote working means reassessing your security

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Michael Moore, director of legal services with KPMG

Directors’ compliance statements must include environmental issues

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago
Michael Conway, the director of Renaissance

Changing mindsets for a secure long-term future

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1