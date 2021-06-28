Subscribe Today
Commercial Reports

Gold star cyber security solution for South Dublin County Council enhances risk mitigation

Agile Networks and Juniper are protecting data, devices and workloads across South Dublin County Council with a robust, cloud-based information security solution

Sponsored Article

28th June, 2021

Independent network integrator and cloud services provider Agile Networks recently completed a project for South Dublin County Council to enhance its cyber risk mitigation.

Based on Juniper Networks’ technology, the solution enhances the council’s security posture by building robust defences into the network to automatically protect data, devices and workloads across the organisation.

The solution was part of an overall upgrade to the council’s network infrastructure, providing more secure, flexible and responsive IT services for its 1,200 users.

Juniper Networks’ Connected Security takes a 360- degree approach, combining policy, detection and enforcement that centralises and automates security, while creating a smaller attack surface.

Juniper Sky Advanced Threat Prevention (Juniper Sky ATP) provides cloud-based malware detection to identify known and unknown threats through threat feed information and sandboxing, machine learning, and threat deception techniques.

The council is constantly targeted with sophisticated phishing attacks as staff email addresses are so public.

Juniper Sky ATP is particularly effective in blocking ransomware as Sean Nolan, business development manager with Agile Networks explains.

“Many ransomware attacks begin life as an EXE file, disguised as a Word document. Juniper Sky ATP scans all files and blocks ransomware threats hiding in file downloads, before unsuspecting users ever get a chance to click on them.”

Juniper’s scanning process is based on the application of seven different antivirus engines, sophisticated machine learning and globally sourced security intelligence, which is constantly updated, followed by a sandbox with numerous patents, which prevent advanced malware evasion. Juniper has some very clever technology, which performs dynamic analysis with techniques to trick malware into activating and self-identifying.

“Home workers connecting to the corporate network after an extended period of time also enjoy effective protection,” said Nolan.

“As threat prevention is executed at the firewall level their device is blocked from accessing computing resources, if that device is found to carry malware or ransomware or if any communication is directed towards external command and control networks, which may attempt to execute ransomware.”

Thanks to Agile Networks and Juniper, the combination of policy and cloud-based prevention creates a highly automated, threat-aware network that protects South Dublin County Council, its residents and the business community it supports.

For details: phone Agile Networks on 01 8853160 or visit: agilenetworks.ie or juniper.net

