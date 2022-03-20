Going private for public consumption

Back in 2019, a survey by RightScale found that of those companies making some use of cloud, which is to say almost all of them, more than nine out of ten used public cloud and seven in ten used a private one.

In fact, most used both, with a hybrid strategy that combined public and private, but the direction of travel was clear: while businesses enjoyed the benefits of cloud infrastructure, they wanted control.

Today, a move toward private cloud, described as “aggressive” by one Forbes contributor, is clearly under way, with several large businesses publicly announcing their move to private infrastructure. The shift is coming for a variety of reasons, including cost control, but the largest single factor is control: control over who has access to data and where it is located.

In Europe in particular, legislation has driven this, with companies seeking to remain compliant with the general data protection regulation (GDPR), which included provisions for the careful handling of personal data relating to citizens of EU member states.

“There is an evolution in cloud happening, due to geopolitical things like data sovereignty in particular,” Andrew Tobin, chief executive of private cloud provider Stryve, said.

“Companies are becoming more conscious of where they are hosting their data. Critical data cannot be housed with a US provider, and there is no European equivalent of Microsoft, Amazon or Google,” he said.

Private cloud providers like Stryve bridge this gap and more, creating cloud and cloud-like infrastructure that can be either entirely private or segregated using software, all the while ensuring that data stays in regulated locations.

Going private brings the benefit of the cloud, including invisible infrastructure, but it is not just a case of buying some hosting. Instead, private cloud set-ups are designed to meet individual business needs.

“With any host provider, you can jump onto their website and put in details and buy servers or server space; it’s public-facing. That's not the case with us. We do private cloud and software-defined cloud,” he said.

“The nice thing about that is it's not like going into McDonalds: you don't have to just buy something off the set menu”.

Whether a custom-built physical private cloud or a software-defined cloud, Stryve’s sustainably powered data centres in Ireland, Poland and Britain, mean the bulk of European customers can be serviced, including ones doing business in post-EU Britain or the North of Ireland.

“We can guarantee data sovereignty in Britain too,” Tobin said.

“We had one client, whose own Irish clients wanted it to keep an Irish data store and we were able to facilitate that. We’re looking at other countries and regions too,” he said.

Security is also a concern, and given public cloud companies do not have direct relationships with any but the largest of their customers, businesses could find themselves in a pickle if a breach occurs.

“With public cloud you can be compromised and once someone has access then they can delete anything and everything,” he said.

In addition, the impersonal and commoditised nature of public cloud can be a barrier to business in other ways.

“A large British retailer went with us and they didn't want their staff left sitting idle, unable to process transactions if a server went down. You can't call a public cloud company; you have to send an e-mail ticket,” Tobin said.

Over the last two years in particular, with the pandemic-driven move to hybrid work, Stryve has found interest has grown. More generally, retail, legal, distribution, financial services, and other sectors where there is a compliance issue are keen to go private.

Compliance and security, though not exactly the same issue, do go hand in hand, and Tobin said that keeping up to date with the threat and counter-threat technologies and techniques is, increasingly, beyond the grasp of non-IT businesses. This is where managed private cloud offers a major advantage.

“We have a cyber security department and they do a lot of, for example, penetration testing. We have to be security experts because we’re a cloud company,” he said.

“They’re essentially ‘ethical hackers’ and when they look at a company's IT estate they always, always find something. They know where to look,” he said.

Indeed, with another Irish institution of note now in the press following a hack – the fifth major breach in a year – it is clear that it is a Wild West out there. The continuous testing and individual support that comes with private cloud is an important mitigation against this, said Tobin.

“Public companies are nervous now, so private cloud is more attractive,” he said.