GDS: providing expertise while drilling down into industry’s needs
GDS offers a range of drilling services primarily for water well and the geothermal market, grouting for electrical cable ducting, borehole inspections, remedial works and decommissioning
Whether it’s using new technology to solve the challenges posed by a busy urban environment or knowing what historical records can shine light on solving a complex drilling project, Geo Drilling Solutions has amassed a wealth of knowledge over 25 years in industry that leave the company uniquely placed to deal with a vast range of ever-changing marketplace demands.
Originally established to serve a growing demand for trenchless design and consultation in the Irish...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Values hold key to success for Tobin Consulting Engineers
The multidisciplinary engineering and environmental firm provides consultancy service to clients who want to adhere to best environmental and engineering practice
Supporting future growth through infrastructure
Deirdre O‘Hara of JB Barry & Partners explains how a firm foundation is crucial to delivering big projects
Lagan Group meeting industry’s material needs
Lagan Group supplies products such as concrete, cement and asphalt, as well as providing civil engineering and contracting services, writes Arlene Harris
GDG at the heart of the energy revolution
Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions provides a wide range of services to help accelerate the market uptake of offshore wind