GDG at the heart of the energy revolution

Gavin and Doherty Geosolutions [GDG] are an engineering consultancy firm, headquartered in Dublin while working on projects over the world.

The company, which was founded by Paul Doherty in 2011, has grown from a small technical team at the outset to a diverse and highly skilled staff of over 90 people. GDG has a particular focus on high-end engineering design in the offshore and marine sectors which is applied to offshore wind energy projects, facilitating...