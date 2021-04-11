Futureproofing your pension savings during a pandemic
The temptation has been strong for savers over the past turbulent year to dip into their post-retirement funds, but later in life we’ll be glad we kept up payments
Last year was far from ordinary. When financial markets began to feel the impact of the global pandemic last year, the daily routine of many workers had already changed dramatically.
Around the world, governments, employers and financial institutions were working hard to put provisions in place to prevent an immediate impact on household incomes.
Initiatives such as furlough schemes and working from home meant that many workers were able to maintain income levels, continue saving...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Now is the time to start planning for the golden years
If we want to enjoy our 20 years in retirement to the full, we need to work out a clear strategy to build an adequate pension
Kickstarting delivery of Ireland’s offshore wind targets
Barry Kilcline, director of offshore wind development in Ireland at SSE Renewables, says his company is ready to deliver 2GW of offshore wind projects over the next decade to contribute to Ireland’s 7 per cent annual carbon reduction targets
Secure networking in a ‘work from anywhere’ world
Iricent’s Managed SD-WAN and SASE services allow companies to reap big benefits while drastically reducing commercial and technical risks